The Iraqi government estimates the loss of exports outside the federal SOMO company from 2008 to 2025 at over $100 billion. Details of the estimate were not published.

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The Iraqi government estimates the loss of exports outside the federal SOMO company from 2008 to 2025 at over $100 billion. Details of the estimate were not published.

In 18 years, Iraq would have lost more than $100 billion due to Kurdistan’s oil sales outside the federal SOMO marketing company. It is the assessment advanced on 27 November by the Iraqi government spokesman, Haider al-Aboudi, who assigns it to the Federal Office of Financial Control. No annual tables of volumes, prices or revenues have accompanied this public announcement.

What does the Baghdad figure measure?

The spokesman presented the amount as damage to the State between 2008 and 2025. However, the gross value of the cargo sold is not equal to the net loss of profits of the Consolidated Revenue Fund. In order to establish the second amount, the quantities sold, the prices actually collected, the costs of production and transport and, where appropriate, the revenue already paid or compensated must be known. The Baghdad presentation does not distinguish these elements.

Disagreement also concerns the distribution of revenue

Baghdad argues that exports must go through SOMO. The Kurdish authorities contest the federal measures which, in their view, encroach on the powers of the autonomous region. The dispute is not limited to shipments: the two governments have been opposing for years on the budget payments to Erbil, the payment of producers and the salaries of the Kurdish public sector.

On 27 November, al-Aboudi denied being involved in a crisis with Erbil and described the measures as applying federal rules. Of the 100 billion, two pieces are missing to verify its assertion: the numerical ratio of financial control and the reconciliation of revenues claimed by the two administrations. The government announcement is neither a conviction nor an amount to be recovered by the courts.

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