Dell Technologies increased its annual turnover forecast to $202 billion after a record quarter. Optimized servers for artificial intelligence have raised $22 billion over three months. Conventional servers are also growing, while sales of computer equipment to private individuals are still declining.

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Dell Technologies increased its annual turnover forecast from $192 billion to $202 billion on Tuesday, November 24. The US manufacturer more than doubled its sales in the quarter ended October 30th. The servers optimized for artificial intelligence now account for about 40%, without being the only driver of the increase.

The texan group recorded $54.9 billion in sales in the third quarter of its 2027 fiscal year, up from $27 billion a year earlier. Its net profit is 5.67 billion, compared to 1.55 billion. The diluted earnings per share, calculated according to U.S. accounting standards, increased from $2.28 to $8.82.

Conventional servers also progress

The machines optimized for the AI generated $22 billion in sales, compared to $5.6 billion in the same period a year earlier. But the increase is not limited to these facilities. Conventional servers and network equipment accounted for 15 billion, compared to 4.5 billion. Storage increased by 24% to 4.9 billion.

Activity Quarterly sales (billion dollars) One year Optimized servers for AI 22.0 +291 % Conventional servers and networks 15.0 +235 % Storage 4.9 +24 % Client computing 12.9 +3 %

The infrastructure cluster, which brings together the first three activities, generated $7.1 billion in operating results. Its operating margin increased from 12.4 per cent to 17 per cent. On the other hand, the operating result of the client computing centre fell by 6%. In this division, the increase in sales to professionals more than offset the decline among individuals.

Orderbook is not confused with sales

Dell said he had recorded $60.2 billion in orders for equipment for the AI over the quarter. The group has 132.3 billion orders still to be delivered at the fence. This book gives an indication of the demand, but does not enter as it is in the turnover: the dates of delivery and accounting may vary. Dell said, inter alia, to examine the financing of customers and their access to electricity, two concrete conditions for the deployment of data centres.

The manufacturer now expects $78 billion in annual sales of optimized servers for the AI, compared to $74 billion previously. For the fourth quarter, it targets 56.3 billion turnovers of all activities combined. These amounts are management objectives, to be distinguished from results already recorded as at 30 October.

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