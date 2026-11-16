World Bank: a five-year partnership to prepare

The World Bank is preparing a five-year partnership framework with Lebanon. After his meeting with Yassine Jaber, Anna Bjerde evokes a possible extension of LEAP and presses the banking reform. A visit to the South is announced on Tuesday, with no new funding figures at this point.

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The World Bank Group is preparing a new strategy for cooperation with Lebanon for the next five years. Anna Bjerde, its Director General of Operations, indicated on Monday 16 November following a meeting with Finance Minister Yassine Jaber. She also mentioned a possible expansion of the LEAP emergency aid project, while calling for speeding up the treatment of the banking crisis.

The partnership framework in preparation should define areas of cooperation with the government and the private sector. According to Anna Bjerde, this medium-term approach must continue in parallel with the response to urgent rehabilitation and reconstruction needs. It is therefore not an agreement already finalised or the announcement of a new envelope covering five years.

LEAP: An extension envisaged, not yet a financing acquired

On reconstruction, Anna Bjerde mentioned the possibility of extending LEAP, either through its funding or its scope of intervention, to meet the needs of populations affected by conflict and fragility. It associated this perspective with the need to ensure that the project was properly implemented.

The statements made after the meeting did not specify any additional amounts or timetable for approval. The distinction is important: considering an extension does not mean that additional funds have been approved or disbursed. The discussion at this stage focuses on the possibilities of broadening the response and the conditions for its implementation.

Yassine Jaber announced that the delegation would visit the South on Tuesday, 17 November, as part of the follow-up to the reconstruction and LEAP. This move is presented as a future visit, not as a mission already accomplished.

Returning the credit to the service of activity

Anna Bjerde stressed the acceleration of the work undertaken to deal with the consequences of the banking crisis and move on to a sound implementation. It has linked this objective to the access of private companies to credit, which it believes is essential to finance economic activity and to support the public and private sectors.

She was encouraged by the recent reforms, while emphasizing their effective implementation. His point thus distinguishes the welcome progress from the work that remains to be done: the existence of a solid banking sector remains a goal to be achieved, not a result presented as achieved.

Agriculture, energy and regional links

These priorities include investments that can support growth, employment and private sector participation. Anna Bjerde cited agriculture, with the GATE project being implemented nationally, as well as energy and infrastructure programmes.

On electricity, it stressed that investment in energy transmission networks is as important as increasing production capacity. It also called for strengthening Lebanon’s connections with neighbouring countries in the areas of transport, energy and trade. A World Bank study on these opportunities and their implementation is expected to be published shortly, according to its statements.

The Minister of Finance, for his part, called for greater cooperation and financial support. He recalled the interventions covering in particular agriculture, reconstruction in the South, electricity, water, social protection through the Aman programme and digital transformation.

The meeting thus opened two separate projects: preparing the partnership guidelines for the next five years and examining ways of adapting projects to immediate needs. Amounts, approval decisions and the terms of a possible extension of LEAP remain to be specified.

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