Essentials in 5 minutes: November 16, 6 p.m

Waltz calls for the voluntary disarmament of Hezbollah, banks announce a strike as early as Wednesday and new incidents affect the South. In Israel, the police are examining the Rasam case. The European Union is stepping up its sanctions against Russian financing actors. MEA is waiting for its first A321XLR tomorrow in Beirut, with no new confirmed line. This evening’s edition distinguishes between political statements, announced decisions and operational information that remains to be specified.

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Monday, November 16, 2026, 6 p.m., Beirut time.The visit of Mike Waltz and the disarmament of Hezbollah dominate Lebanese diplomatic news. Banks announce a strike every Wednesday starting November 18. In the south, new incidents are reported and a municipality restricts access to several neighbourhoods. In Israel, police are examining the arrests of militants in Rasam. The European Union is stepping up its war-related sanctions in Ukraine, while the MEA is preparing for the arrival of its first A321XLR.

Waltz asks Hezbollah to hand over his weapons to the state

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, asked Hezbollah Monday to disarm voluntarily. He spoke after an interview with Nabih Berri in Ain al-Tinah. His argument: a country cannot function with two armies. This statement sets out the American position. It does not mean that an arms surrender agreement has been concluded.

The visit also led the diplomat to Joseph Aoun and Nawaf Salam. The consultations cover State authority, security commitments and the international presence in the South. The Lebanese Government links these issues to the Israeli withdrawal and the protection of the country’s sovereignty.

Nawaf Salam defends an international presence under the mandate of the Security Council. It wishes to maintain observation, liaison, coordination and support functions for the Lebanese Armed Forces. In his view, resolution 1701 should remain a reference to the arrangements in the South. Discussions have not yet made it possible to announce the composition or means of a successor arrangement to UNIFIL.

Banks: a strike announced every Wednesday

The Lebanese Banking Association announced a warning strike every Wednesday in the coming weeks. The first day is scheduled for November 18. This decision, announced on Monday, opens a new phase of the dispute with the Department of Finance.

Banks challenge the request to amend their tax returns for the years 2020 to 2024. The disagreement concerns in particular exchange rate differences and the treatment of provisions related to eurobonds. LABL states that the measures would result in taxing unrealized book profits and provisions to cover losses.

This is the argument of the association, not an independent conclusion on the legality of the taxes claimed. A provision in a balance sheet is not automatically deductible: the dispute relates precisely to the applicable rules and how to calculate the tax base.

For customers, the announcement involves anticipating transactions requiring an agency visit on Wednesday. It cannot be inferred that all digital services or distributors will be discontinued. The practical arrangements will have to be checked with each institution.

South Lebanon: Chakra incident, restrictions in Nabatiyah Fawqa

An Israeli drone exploded on Monday afternoon over the al-Amin cabin in Shakra, Bint Jbeil district, according to a report issued at 1637 hours in Beirut. No injuries were reported in this first report; the damage reported was material. Intermittent artillery fire was also reported near Mayfadoun and Kfar Tebnit.

In Nabatiyé Fawqa, the municipality announced a temporary ban on access to the eastern districts of Deir, La Poste, Al-Aqida, Al-Manzala and Al-Hariq. It invokes the security situation and the protection of the inhabitants and their property.

The municipality provides an exception for extremely urgent needs, to be coordinated exclusively with the mayor. It presents this restriction as exceptional and provisional, without giving a firm date for lifting it. A lack of injuries in a specific incident does not therefore mean that movements throughout the area are safe.

Israel: The accusations around Ra

The Israeli police opened an internal review of the decisions that led to the arrest of activists in Rasam on 27 October. The revelations relate to the origin of the information transmitted to the police and the alleged links of their source with Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Yair Lapid and Yousef Jabareen denounced an « attack of a coup d’état ». This is a political accusation, not a judicial one. The published evidence alone does not show that the vote count would have changed.

The Prime Minister’s office denies a manipulation operation. He claims that his chief of staff provided the police with information about a possible offence. The announced review must clarify the chain of command and the processing of intelligence. Persons arrested have since been released; Police findings are expected.

The European Union adds 113 persons and entities to its sanctions

The Council of the European Union announced on Monday measures targeting 12 persons and 101 entities. They concern the banking, financial and energy sectors, as well as support for the ghost fleet used for Russian oil trade.

This decision aims to reduce the means of financing Russia’s war against Ukraine. It is distinct from the sanctions announced on the same day against actors of interference and cyber attacks. The two components should not be added without examining their respective bases and lists.

MEA: A321XLR expected Tuesday in Beirut

Middle East Airlines is scheduled to receive its first Airbus A321XLR on Tuesday, November 17. Mohammad El-Hout invited Nawaf Salam to sponsor the welcoming ceremony. The arrival of the aircraft is a step in the renewal of the fleet, but is not worth immediately launching a new line.

Airbus announces a maximum range of 4,700 nautical miles, or approximately 8,700 kilometres, for this model. The performance of a flight depends, however, on the load carried, the winds, the fuel reserves and the configuration chosen. This range is not a guaranteed distance for the MEA aircraft.

The company had ordered four A321XLR in June 2019, with the objective of expanding its possibilities to Africa and Asia. The first commercial rotations, the number of seats and possible new destinations remain to be confirmed.

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