Robert Pattinson will play James Bond in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight. Announced on November 16, this choice opens the succession of Daniel Craig. The studio confirms its team, but does not yet reveal the title or release date.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday, November 16, the choice of Robert Pattinson to play James Bond. The British succeeded Daniel Craig in a film directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight.

Robert Pattinson will be the new James Bond. The official announcement of Amazon MGM Studios, published Monday, November 16, 2026, ends the wait around Daniel Craig’s successor. The studio confirms the choice of the British actor for the next film dedicated to agent 007, without revealing in this press release his title or his release date.

Pattinson joins an already formed team. Denis Villeneuve will be the director of Steven Knight’s screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, respectively through Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films. Tanya Lapointe will be the executive producer.

Robert Pattinson, the confirmed choice for James Bond

The actor welcomed his appointment as a major honour in his career. In his statement aired by the studio, he thanked the artistic team and expressed his enthusiasm for working on the character. Denis Villeneuve greets an interpreter who can bring new energy to 007.

The confirmation now distinguishes Pattinson’s choice from the many casting assumptions that accompanied the film’s preparation. It does not yet specify the other members of the distribution, the filming locations or the content of the plot.

From Twilight to Batman, a journey between two cinemas

Pattinson arrives in the franchise with a career shared between great productions and independent cinema. Revealed to a wide audience byHarry Potter and the Fire Cupthen by the sagaTwilighthe then shot in works with very different registers.

Good TimeSafdie brothers, andThe Lighthouse, by Robert Eggers, are among his outstanding roles. He also played inTenet, by Christopher Nolan, before holding the main role ofThe BatmanDirected by Matt Reeves. His recent journey also includesMickey 17, from Bong Joon-ho.

The new Bond will bring together an actor already accustomed to global franchises and an associated director, notablyArrival,Blade Runner 2049andDune. Steven Knight, screenwriter, is the creator of the seriesPeaky Blinders.

After Daniel Craig under the direction of Amazon MGM

Daniel Craig had completed his career in the role withNo Time to Die, released in 2021. This film was his fifth and last appearance in James Bond. Pattinson’s arrival thus opens a new cycle, with a different interpreter and a new production team.

This transition comes after a significant change in franchise governance. In February 2025, Amazon MGM Studios, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson announced the creation of a joint venture to hold the rights of James Bond. The operation was completed on 24 March 2025.

The partners remain co-owners of the franchise, but Amazon MGM has obtained creative control. Amazon had already acquired MGM in 2022 and held the distribution rights of Bond films. The 2025 change therefore concerns the conduct of future productions, not just their dissemination.

The choice of the main interpreter was a central step in this recovery. Now it remains to announce the precise calendar of the film, its title and the game partners of Robert Pattinson.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews