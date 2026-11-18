The 24-month-old AOP Fort des Rousses County, presented by the Arnaud Cheeseries, won the World Cheese Awards in Cordoba on November 12. A set cut a tight finish. Back to the competition, the award-winning product and the refining work behind this international award awarded in 2026.

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The champion is a refined French county for 24 months. AOP County Fort des Rousses, presented by the Fromageries Arnaud under the JuraFlore brand, won World Champion Cheese 2026 at the World Cheese Awards. The Guild of Fine Food competition was held on 12 November in Cordoba, Spain, and not on 18 November, when the result continued to circulate.

The official list specifically identifies the winner: « PDO County Fort des Rousses 24 Months ». PDO is the English equivalent of PDO, the protected designation of origin. The award recognizes this cheese presented at the competition; It does not indistinguishably crown all the counties or all the French production.

Three equal cheeses, a decisive selection

The final against three candidates reached the same total of 81 points: the county of the Arnaud cheeseries, the l-ossau-iraty d-Agour, also French, and the gruyère AOP Réserve of the Rossens village cheese factory, refined by Gourmino, Switzerland.

According to the organiser’s account, a procedure of separation based on the removal of extreme notes allowed to designate the county. The finalist table keeps the initial scores. It also specifies that cheeses with the same total are classified in alphabetical order: the simple position in this list is therefore not sufficient to reconstruct all the places after separation.

In particular, the jury retained the aromatic complexity and the evolution of the flavors in the mouth of the winner. It is an appreciation of tasters, not a measure that establishes universal superiority over all other cheeses.

5,330 candidates and several selection stages

The selection included 5,330 cheeses. The official finalist table includes 270 judges, 108 Super Gold distinctions, and 14 cheeses selected for the final stage. This succession of levels distinguishes the supreme title from the medals awarded during the competition.

The first assessment takes place blindly and examines in particular the appearance, aromas, texture and taste. The best candidates then pass before a tight jury. The list by category confirms that the County of Fort des Rousses also receives the title of best French cheese of this edition.

Two years of refining in an old fortress

Behind the winner’s name are three different landmarks: the Arnaud Cheeseries are the house listed on the list, JuraFlore its brand, and the Fort des Rousses the place of refining. The latter is located in the Haut-Jura, at an altitude of 1,150 metres.

According to the producer’s presentation, the former fortress was built into refining cellars in 1997. Its vaulted rooms and galleries house more than 100,000 millstones. This figure describes the entire site, not a fully prized lot in Cordoba.

The job is not simply to store cheese for two years. JuraFlore describes a follow-up of the maturity and texture of each wheel and then moves to the cellars adapted to its evolution. The role of the refiner therefore comes after manufacture and accompanies the development of the product.

A precise age, not a unique recipe for the good county

The interfassion of the county recalls that this cooked pressed paste is made with raw milk in the Jura massif, in cheeseries called fruit fields. Only Montbéliarde and Simmental French bovine breeds are allowed to produce milk. Refining takes at least four months; Some wheels remain in cellar twelve, eighteen, twenty-four months or more.

« 24 months » is therefore essential to identify the award-winning reference, but it is not enough to transform any county of this age into a champion. The origin of the milk, the manufacture, the maturation conditions and the selection of the wheel also occur. For the consumer, the verifiable benchmark remains the full name of the winner and his contest: AOP County Fort des Rousses 24 months, Fromageries Arnaud, World Cheese Awards 2026.

Illustration photograph: County slice photographed on October 24, 2010, without identification at the award-winning wheel in 2026. Myrabella / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 3.0. Composition Libnanews under the same license; whole photograph preserved.

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