15 novembre 2026
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Libnanews Journal November 15, 2026 — 6 p.m

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Libnanews Journal November 15, 2026 — 6 p.m

South Lebanon: explosions reported in Haddatha. In Bkerké, Rai is demanding concrete results. In Gaza, the death of the Rafah commander is confirmed by both sides. In Yemen, 600 detainees were released in Sana ‘ a. Libnanews, November 15, 2026, with the facts and their limitations. Archive images identified on screen.

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