Essentials in 5 minutes: November 15, 6 p.m

South Lebanon remains under tension this Sunday, 15 November, with explosions reported to Haddatha and a raid reported to Kfar Tebnit. Rai calls for concrete results in the negotiations. In Gaza, the death of the leader of the Rafah Brigade was confirmed by Hamas and Israel. Bahrain calls on the Security Council after the Iranian attacks. ICRC confirms 600 releases in Yemen. Diplomatic meetings in Islamabad, Muscat and Brussels are announced, without new agreement.

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Explosions were reported to Haddatha after a raid reported to Kfar Tebnit. Rai is demanding results from the negotiations on South Lebanon. In Gaza, Hamas and Israel confirm the death of the Rafah Brigade Commander. Bahrain calls for a Security Council response to the Iranian attacks. In Yemen, ICRC confirmed the release of 600 detainees.

Essentials in 5 minutes, edition of 6 p.m. Sunday 15 November 2026, Beirut time. This point distinguishes the facts of the day from the previous context. Military announcements, claimed responsibilities and incomplete balance sheets remain attributed to their perpetrators.

Essentials in 5 minutes : Haddatha and Kfar Tebnit

Dynamiting operations are reported this Sunday in Haddatha, Bint Jbeil district. A copy of the Lebanese official agency bulletin was published at 1406 hours Beirut time. A television correspondent had already reported an explosion attributed to the Israeli army and tank movements in a point broadcast at 1220 hours.

These hours correspond to the publications, not to established hours of fact. The available information does not specify the exact targets, the extent of the damage, or a human assessment. The different reports are not added together to calculate a number of explosions. They concern this Sunday, not the artillery fire reported in the locality on Friday.

In Kfar Tebnit, Nabatiyah district, a raid was reported in the morning. The reports issued at 1042 hours and 1045 hours attribute to Israeli aviation. Again, no consolidated balance sheet is established in the items examined. The absence of a published balance sheet does not mean the absence of damage.

Rai calls for measurable peace in the South

In Bkerké, Béchara Rai requested that the negotiations produce concrete results for the inhabitants of southern Lebanon. In his Sunday homily, the Maronite patriarch linked the search for lasting peace to the strengthening of the army. He expressed his fear of an extended Israeli settlement in certain areas, without announcing a new territorial arrangement.

Rai also fears a security vacuum related to the withdrawal of UNIFIL. It defends a single national authority for weapons and decisions of war and peace. At the domestic level, he called for financial reforms that preserved depositors and the continuity of institutions. His intervention does not detail any new bank repayment mechanism.

The international issue remains open. On Saturday, 14 November, Joseph Aoun asked Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, to avoid a break in the South. The President favours the renewal of UNIFIL; Otherwise, he wants a transition or solution under the auspices of the United Nations. This request is not a decision of the Security Council.

Gaza: Rafah Brigade leader confirmed dead

Hamas and the Israeli army confirmed on Sunday the death of Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis, commander of the Rafah Brigade. The al-Qassam brigades are holding the Israeli strike on Saturday night in southern Gaza. Local reports place the attack on al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunes. His role as Rafah’s commander therefore does not mean that the attack took place in that city.

According to the Israeli army, Abu Younis had been leading the brigade for about two months. He had succeeded Nael Abu Obeid, who was killed on 15 September. Hamas also presents him as a member of the General Military Council of its armed wing. Both sides assign him operational responsibilities, but their accusations and biographical accounts are not an independent investigation.

The information consulted does not allow for a complete assessment of those affected by the strike. This operation is distinct from the one conducted on Thursday against Nasser Hospital, where Israel announced that it was targeting the Khan Yunes Brigade Commander. The confirmation of Abu Younis does not provide information on the fate of that other official.

Bahrain calls for Security Council response

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry condemns the November 15 drone attack. He claims that the air defences intercepted and destroyed the aircraft in the Kingdom’s airspace. Manama calls on the Security Council to condemn these attacks and to act to enforce resolution 2817. He also invokes his right to self-defence.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards claim separately the sending of six drones against an American radar to Al-Riffa. This figure remains that of the Iranian claim. No damage to radar is independently established in the documents examined. It should not be confused with the two drones announced as intercepted on Friday, 13 November.

Qatar condemned on Sunday the continuation of Iranian attacks against Bahrain. His Ministry of Foreign Affairs described them as a violation of the sovereignty of the kingdom. Doha also believes that they complicate diplomatic efforts to contain regional tensions.

Araghchi expected in Pakistan, then Oman

Iranian diplomatic spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announces the participation of Abbas Araghchi in a ministerial meeting in Islamabad on Monday, 16 November. The ten members of the Economic Cooperation Organization should discuss trade and economic cooperation. Displacement is part of the calendar of this regional organization.

The Iranian minister is then due to visit Muscat on Tuesday, 17 November for consultations with his Omani counterpart. The announcement does not specify a meeting with American representatives. It is therefore not sufficient to establish a resumption of direct negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Yemen: 600 prisoners released in Sanaa

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirms that 600 persons detained in connection with the Yemeni conflict were released on Sunday. The decision is unilateral and emanates from the Sana’a authorities. The initiative was launched by the National Committee for Prisoners ‘ Affairs.

Prior to their release, ICRC delegates conducted private interviews with each of the detainees. Medical personnel monitored their health and provided additional assistance where necessary. The organization also provided return assistance.

The ICRC states that this operation does not fall under the Stockholm Agreement. He chose neither the released persons nor their number. This liberation should not therefore be presented as a negotiated exchange within this framework. The organization states that it is available to facilitate further releases, transfers or repatriations at the request of the parties.

Ukraine: Monday’s appointment in Brussels

Mark Rutte is scheduled to receive a Ukrainian delegation to NATO headquarters on Monday 16 November. It includes the Speaker of Parliament, Rouslan Stefanchuk, and Prime Minister Serhii Koretsky. The official notice does not provide for media coverage and does not announce any agreement to sign.

This meeting takes place after the European meeting in Dublin on Friday 13 November. António Costa confirmed a diplomatic team of EU institutions and five countries: France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom. European leaders must examine the financing needs of Ukraine for 2027 and beyond 26 and 27 November. Amounts and decisions remain to be decided.

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