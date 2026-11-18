Marco Rubio said he did not see an imminent threat against Washington after CNN’s investigation into plans to attack Iran. The channel relies on seven anonymous US officials and itself describes uncertainties about a possible change to act. The White House had told him that no credible threat was identified at this stage. Tehran denied it. This follow-up distinguishes between the Secretary of State’s new statement, previous reactions and the limitations of the evidence made public in this case.

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Marco Rubio declared on November 18 in Manila that he did not believe in an imminent threat against Washington.According to Reuters, the Secretary of State responded to a question about CNN’s investigation into possible Iranian plans to attack. His answer is an additional US position, not the validation of the alleged scenario.

Rubio added that the authorities remained attentive to threats to the security of the United States. These words come after ournovember 17th article on the Iranian denial and Donald Trump’s reaction.

What CNN reports, and what remains uncertain

CNN’s November 16 survey cites seven unappointed US officials. They report information on options for senior administrative officials, with a radiological device or chemical weapon in Washington. However, the channel describes a debate about Iran’s ability and willingness to implement them.

The sources interviewed present these supposed preparations as the search for options rather than the sign of an imminent attack. CNN also reports that Lauren Bis, spokesman for the White House, told him that no credible threat to US territory was identified at this stage.

Three elements must therefore be separated: the information described by anonymous interlocutors, the public evaluation of the authorities and the actual existence of an operational project. The journalistic narrative alone does not provide an independent demonstration of this last point.

Iranian denial, Trump’s conditional warning

The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected the charges on 17 November. When questioned the same day, Trump said he took the information seriously and threatened Iran with consequences if an attack occurred, without confirming his imminence.

Rubio’s statement deals precisely with this imminence. It does not make it possible to state that a conspiracy has been proved or to conclude that an investigation would be terminated. No announcement of arrest or dismantling appears in the statements discussed here.

Illustration: Official portrait of Marco Rubio in 2018, United States Senate, public domain. This archive does not represent his exchange with the press in Manila.

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