Beirut airport traffic decreased by around 20% in the first ten months of 2026, according to two bank publications. Arrivals decrease more than departures. Differences between the series, however, require a distinction between the common trend and the detailed totals, which remain to be reconciled with the authorities.

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Traffic at Beirut International Airport remains well below its 2025 level. Two bank publications place the number of passengers around 4.77 million over the first ten months of 2026, a decline of almost 20% per year. Their detailed figures diverge, however, without calling into question this order of magnitude.

Arrivals more affected than departures

In its publication of 18 November, Blominvest announces 4,764,613 passengers from January to October, down 19.92% year-on-year. The breakdown shows 2,361,687 arrivals, down 22.07 per cent, and 2,401,140 departures, down 17.69 per cent. The transit reaches 3,205 passengers.

The economic research department of Crédit Libanais, in a note of 5 November, retained a cumulative of approximately 4.77 million, down 19.83 %. It also shows a decrease of 22.07 per cent in arrivals, but 17.56% in departures. The common finding is therefore that there is a more marked contraction of inputs than outputs.

October: a less pronounced annual decline

In October alone, Blominvest had 528,645 passengers, a decrease of 2.78 per cent compared to October 2025. This total includes 253,053 arrivals, 275,252 departures and 340 transit passengers. The decrease from September is 19.18 per cent.

These two comparisons do not describe the same evolution. The monthly decline is measured from September to October; the annual change compares two months of October. The annual decline of the month is significantly less pronounced than that of cumulation since January. However, it is not enough to establish a sustainable turnaround: only one month does not summarize the year’s trajectory.

Series not to be merged

An arithmetic check reveals an inconsistency in the accumulation of Blominvest: the addition of arrivals, departures and transits gives 4,766,032, i.e. 1,419 more than the announced total. This difference represents about 0.03% of the latter. It affects the accuracy of the total, but not the finding of a decrease of around 20%.

Crédit Libanais holds 530,296 passengers for October, compared with 528,645 at Blominvest. The two values must therefore not be mixed to reconstruct a series. No detailed official records of September and October 2026 to resolve these differences were found in the public statistical pages consulted. The exact figures are those announced by each publication, not the reconciled values.

A traffic indicator, no tourism revenue

The decline in passengers is an indicator of airport activity. It does not measure a unique number of visitors or, on its own, tourism: a round trip feeds arrivals and departures, and not all travellers are tourists. These data also do not allow for a loss of revenue for hotels, restaurants or shops.

Lebanese Credit also reported 38,998 aircraft movements over the first 10 months, down 15.77 per cent. The contraction of flights is thus less pronounced than that of passengers in this publication. Without detailing the capacity of the aircraft and the seats offered, this difference does not allow for the calculation of a filling rate or the profitability of the companies.

Sources and method

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