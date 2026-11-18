In Zahlé, a reshuffle referred to by Al-Akhbar highlights the rules of the chambers of commerce. The council mixes elected and appointed members by decree, but chooses its own president. The legal text also distinguishes vacation and dissolution. No actual change can be made without the corresponding official acts.

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In Zahlé, the information on a possible change at the head of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture highlights an essential distinction: appointing directors does not mean appointing the president. The legal system combines elected representation, appointment by decree and internal election of the bureau.

In its 17 November edition,Al-Akhbar refers to a project to reshape the management of the Chamber. This information remains that of the newspaper: no corresponding official act has been identified in the documents consulted. It therefore makes it impossible to announce either an effective appointment or a legally established irregularity.

Salim Aoun contests having accepted an appointment

In a right of reply published by Al-Akhbar on 18 November 2026 (page 5), in reaction to his previous article on the Zahlé Chamber, MP Salim Aoun denied having approved the appointment solution. He pointed out that, at a meeting with the minister and two of his colleagues, he had instead defended an amendment to the law, followed by elections.

He added that no names were discussed or proposed before him by the participants. He also blames the newspaper for not contacting him for collecting his position and for reporting only an incomplete presentation, according to him. This answer therefore specifies its opposition to the appointment solution; it does not constitute the announcement of a legislative amendment adopted or of an election called.

Two modes of access to the council

Thedecree-Law No. 36 of 5 August 1967, published by the Lebanese University Centre for Legal Informaticsorganizes chambers of commerce. Article 23 divides the seats of the Board of Directors into two categories. Two thirds are elected by the General Assembly by secret ballot. The remaining third is appointed by decree, on the proposal of the Minister of Economy. The text states that the election precedes the appointment order.

This combination does not give the Minister general authority to designate all officials. A distinction must be made between the ministerial proposal, the decree appointing directors and the vote assigning functions within the council. Presenting these three steps as a single « appointment » would erase a decisive difference.

The Presidency reports to an internal vote

Article 31 provides that the council shall select from among its members, by secret ballot, a chairman, two vice-presidents and a treasurer. Together, they form the room office. An appointed director may thus participate in the operation of this body without his or her admission to the board automatically giving him or her the chair.

Temporary or resignation-related replacement is still subject to another rule. According to Rule 34, in the event of the absence, displacement or resignation of the President, his powers shall be transferred to the oldest Vice-President and then to the other Vice-President if necessary. If the Chair and the two Vice-Chairs are absent, the Board shall select from among its members the person in charge of the Chair.

Holidays don’t all have the same effect

Article 26 also distinguishes vacant seats: for an elected member, he shall refer the first alternate from the last ballot; for an appointed member, on the appointment of a substitute. It provides for new general elections and appointments when the number of staff becomes less than half the expected number.

This threshold must be read precisely. A council reduced to exactly half its members is not, by this alone, in the « less than half » situation described in this article. However, this does not affect the other operating conditions or the validity of a particular decision.

Finally, article 39 provides for a possible dissolution for breach of the Decree-Law or general laws: it shall take place by decree, on the proposal of the Minister, with the convocation of elections within a maximum of two months.

In order to assess Zahlé’s case, it is therefore still necessary to have access to the official composition of the council, the acts recording the vacancies and any replacement decisions. Without these documents, the explanation of the rules illuminates the debate, but does not replace the fact-finding.

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