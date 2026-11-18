In Syria, local conciliation councils are not confused with the judicial mediation project or transitional justice. Official sources describe separate approaches. Their development raises the question of consent, competence and guarantees, without establishing that the announced texts have been promulgated.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Conciliation councils take a place in the settlement of disputes in Syria, while several legislative projects remain open. However, their development does not mean the adoption of a law on judicial mediation or the completion of the transitional justice system. The official announcements of recent months describe three distinct approaches, the scope of which cannot be confused.

A local network that claims thousands of volunteers

According toSANA, 30 SeptemberThe opening of an office in Shiha, Hama governorate, gave a concrete illustration of this settlement. This office is to follow the advice of the west and south of Hama as well as the advice of central Idleb. On that occasion, Ali al-Jassem, Chairman of the Conciliation Council and Member of Parliament, reported on more than 1,000 offices and commissions, bringing together more than seven thousand volunteers. These figures are those of the person responsible, not the result of an independent census.

Maysar Khalil, presented as the founder of the scheme, claimed that the steps were free and that no solution could be imposed on the parties. He also indicated that the courts remained the remedy in case of failure. These commitments describe the operations claimed by those responsible. They alone do not permit the verification of how each agreement is obtained or executed.

Judicial mediation remains a separate project

Thethe Department of Justice had submitted, on 20 Augustanother approach: a bill on judicial mediation. At the first national conference on the subject, Minister Mazhar al-Wais had defended a complementary mechanism of the courts, not a concurrent justice. In particular, it had maintained in the judicial field major crimes and cases threatening the security of society.

The minister wanted to mobilize local and international experiences, as well as the skills of retired magistrates, lawyers and academics. This intervention provided government direction. It did not announce the enactment of the text. It would therefore be incorrect to present the local councils today as the demonstrated application of a law already in force on that basis alone.

Consent and rights remain at the centre of questions

Oneresearch published in October by Carnegiebased on interviews with Syrian actors, highlights the questions posed by this extension. It refers both to the defence of voluntary participation by counsel and critics on property protection, stakeholder skills and women’s representation. These observations are not a comprehensive assessment of all advice. However, they show why the number of agreements claimed is not sufficient to measure the guarantees offered to the persons concerned.

Transitional justice follows its own timetable

According toSANA, November 10The Parliamentary Committee on Transitional Justice discussed a draft legislative framework. MP Hicham al-Afioni described preparatory meetings for the official referral, not the adoption of a law. This project focuses on victims’ rights, truth and reparation. It is not limited to seeking an agreement between two parties to a dispute.

The main point is therefore the distinction between the statutes: councils already carry out local activity, judicial mediation is the subject of a project and transitional justice is a preparatory legislative task. The elements consulted do not establish the promulgation of the two texts. Monitoring must now focus on their actual provisions and adoption, rather than turning the announced intentions into already acquired guarantees.

Illustration photograph: Damascus market, August 16, 2008, unrelated to the advice studied.Vyacheslav Argenberg,CC BY 4.0. Whole frame, version resized by Wikimedia Commons.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews