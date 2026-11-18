The restriction announced on 12 November concerns the new authorisations for three vegetables. Its effect on prices will depend on the volumes actually redirected to the internal market and their distribution.

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Morocco provisionally suspends the granting of new export authorisations for tomatoes, onions and potatoes. Announced to the Governing Council on November 12, 2026, the decision aims to protect domestic supply. It does not constitute, in the terms of the official communiqué, a general ban on all vegetable exports.

A measure on new authorisations

The government says it wants to preserve the national market while taking into account African farmers and partners. The communiqué does not set an end date. It does not announce the cancellation of authorisations already issued or a specific exemption by destination. Assimilating this announcement to the closure of all commercial borders would therefore go beyond its explicit scope.

Price increases over a month, but not over a year

The data from the Office of the High Commissioner for the Plan provided an explanation prior to that decision. In September 2026, vegetable prices rose 4.3% from August. All food products grew by 1.6% over one month, while the general consumer price index grew by 1.0%.

However, the annual comparison gives another picture: food products were 2.5% cheaper than in September 2025, and the general index showed an increase of 0.5%. A monthly increase may therefore coexist with a 12 month decline. These September figures do not measure November prices or the effects of the decision announced on 12.

Trade-offs between opportunities and supply

Limiting new starts can, in principle, increase the volumes available to local buyers, provided that the goods can be redirected to this market. This mechanism does not automatically lead to an equivalent decline in retail prices. Transport costs, preservation, commercial margins and speed of distribution occur between the farm and the consumer.

For producers, arbitration is different. The internal market offers an outlet, but its prices and payment conditions are not necessarily those of an export contract. A restriction may change the expected value of the harvest without reducing the expenses already incurred. For foreign buyers, its impact depends mainly on their contracts and the possibility of finding another source of supply.

Nor do the three products concerned have the same shelf life. A fresh tomato bears less waiting than a properly stored lot of onions. This difference makes the way in which goods are applied and the actual movement of goods, beyond the administrative announcement, decisive.

This will measure the effect of the decision

An assessment will have to compare volumes marketed locally, wholesale prices and those paid by households over comparable periods. Seasonal and quality changes must also be taken into account. An average national price does not describe all local situations.

At this stage, it is necessary to distinguish between the objective of supply support, the announced administrative restriction and its economic results. A decision on authorisations alone is not enough to determine how many more tonnes enter the markets or what economy consumers achieve.

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