The Danish Parliament approved the Greenland Defence Agreement with the United States by 109 votes without objection. After the Greenland vote of 3 November, an official notification must complete the ratification. The text complements the 1951 framework, but does not lead to an already effective entry into force.

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The Danish Parliament approved on Thursday 19 November 2026 the defence agreement with Greenland and the United States. The text received 109 votes in favour, without objection or abstention. This vote removes the Danish parliamentary obstacle, but does not alone prove that the agreement has already entered into force.

The government can now formally notify Washington that both parliaments have given their consent. The Folketing communiqué presents this notification as the stage that will complete the ratification and make the agreement legally binding. He does not announce his dispatch.

Greenland: two votes before notification

The agreement was approved by the Greenland Parliament on 3 November. Danish consent therefore follows that of the territory concerned. In Copenhagen, the procedure complies with Article 19 of the Danish Constitution, recalls Parliament.

The government concluded the agreement in New York on 22 September. Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen then presented resolution B 36 to the Folketing on 22 October. A first reading took place on 12 November, followed by a committee report on 17. The vote on 19 November corresponds to the second and last reading.

Complementing the 1951 Defence Framework

The new agreement amends and supplements the one that has been organizing Greenland’s defence since 1951. The official summary of the resolution forms part of NATO’s cooperation. It oversees US military access to the Territory and allows for new defence zones. It also includes provisions on the environment and foreign investment.

These legal possibilities must be distinguished from effective deployment. The parliamentary vote does not in itself constitute the announcement of completed work or new operational facilities. The stage confirmed this Thursday is the Danish Government’s authorization to conclude this process.

According to the Danish Parliament, the US President had the authority to conclude the agreement without the subsequent approval of Congress. The formality still described in the November 19 communiqué is therefore the Danish notification to the United States.

Photo: Nuuk, June 18, 2025, near the cathedral. Illustrative archive, unrelated to a military facility or vote of the day. Quintin Soloviev, Wikimedia Commons,CC BY 4.0. Resized whole photo; editorial dressing Libnanews added.

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