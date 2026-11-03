3 novembre 2026
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Volleyball: IML Fanar wins women’s tournament

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 5 views

IML Fanar won the women’s friendly tournament for the first anniversary of its covered room. Four teams of players were born in 2015: Fanar, Adab Wal Riyada Kfarchima, Sportville and Eagles. Undefeated in the first phase, the host club beat Kfarchima in the final, two sets at zero (25-6, 25-8). The Lebanese Volleyball Federation supervised this competition in the presence of its president, Wadih Khalife. The club announces other women’s and youth tournaments.

Photo collective dans la salle de l’IML Sports Club à Fanar ; couverture du tournoi féminin.
Remise des prix dans la salle de l’IML Sports Club à Fanar. Photo fournie avec le communiqué reçu le 3 novembre 2026 ; date de prise de vue et photographe non précisés. © Photo fournie avec le communiqué IML Fanar ; photographe non précisé
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

IML Fanar won its women’s volleyball tournament, organized for the first anniversary of its covered hall. Only for players born in 2015, this friendly competition brought together four teams. The organizing club beat Adab Wal Riyada Kfarchima in the final, two sets to zero (25-6, 25-8).

IML Fanar, Adab Wal Riyada Kfarchima, Sportville and Eagles participated in this event. The Lebanese Volleyball Federation supervised the tournament in the presence of its president, Wadih Khalife. The formula provided for a first phase where each team faced the other three. The first two disputed the final.

A women’s volleyball tournament without fail for Fanar

IML Fanar won his three first phase meetings without a set. The players first dominated Eagles (25-9, 25-6), then Kfarchima (25-16, 25-18). They then beat Sportville (25-22, 25-16).

Kfarchima got her place in the final thanks to two victories. The team defeated Sportville (25-17, 25-16), then Eagles (25-19, 25-18). In the other meeting, Eagles took over on Sportville, also in two sets (25-16, 25-13).

The final again opposed Fanar to Kfarchima. The host club has this time imposed sharper gaps, with two rounds won 25-6 and 25-8. IML Fanar thus finished the tournament with four wins in four games, without losing a set.

Other competitions planned in the hall

Mazen Chaabane provided arbitration. Coach Imad Salim supervised the sports organisation with Emily Salim.

The club announces other women’s and youth tournaments in its covered room. He is also preparing his teams for the second women’s division and the fifth men’s division.

Source:Communiqué transmitted by Jalal Beainou, received on 3 November 2026. Enclosure: IML(FANAR)(VOLLEYBALL).docx.

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Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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