Sources close to the file describe French training and maintenance missions in Ukraine, called Volia. These activities are presented as non-combatant. They differ from the future multinational force planned after the hostilities, while the European Union extends its own assistance mission and strengthens its coordination.

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French military personnel have been conducting training and maintenance missions in Ukraine for several months, according to reports made public on Monday 16 November and confirmed by sources close to the file anonymously speaking. This system, called « Volia », is presented as non-combatant support to Ukrainian forces.

The testimonies gathered describe small numbers sent for short missions, in particular to train Ukrainian soldiers and to participate in the maintenance of equipment. They place this presence at least in the summer of 2026. A source who is aware of the file states that trainers intervene in France, Poland and, on a case-by-case basis, in Ukraine, without the intention of participating in coercive actions.

The nature and extent of this mission were not the subject of a detailed public announcement by the French staff. The evidence reported is based on anonymous testimony, not on the official presentation of a deployment of combat troops.

European support whose framework is changing

These revelations occur as the European Union has just extended its military assistance mission to Ukraine, EUMAM Ukraine. The EU Council adopted on 9 November an extension of two years, until 15 November 2028, with an envelope of almost EUR 300 million for this period.

It also decided to establish a presence in Ukraine to coordinate directly the work of the mission with the Ukrainian military authorities and international partners. The mandate must better integrate the lessons of the battlefield and the needs of Ukrainian forces.

Created at Kyiv’s request in October 2022, EUMAM trained more than 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel, according to the Council. It organises and coordinates individual, collective and specialised training in the territory of the Member States. This European decision documents developments in assistance; it alone does not constitute a public confirmation of the terms of Volia.

To be distinguished from post-conflict force

Another mechanism is under public preparation: the Multinational Force-Ukraine, under Franco-British command within the framework of the Coalition of Volunteers. In a press release dated 3 November, the French Ministry of Army stated that it was designed for training and reinsurance activities after the hostilities had ended, at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Exercise KOALICJA 26.2, organised in Poland from 9 to 22 November with 2,800 troops from 11 nations, prepares this force for a post-conflict scenario. It remains separate from the ad hoc support missions in Ukraine described by sources close to the Volia file.

Archive illustration: Brussels, 21 August 2026. Xavier Lejeune / European Commission, © European Union 2026,CC BY 4.0. Photo integer preserved, cladding Libnanews.

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