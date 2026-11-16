A first project presented in Antalya proposes to accelerate the release of fossil fuels and to strengthen the financing of adaptation. The Presidency stresses that the text does not reflect any consensus. Countries still have to negotiate its content before the closing of the UN annual climate conference on Friday.

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A first draft decision presented at COP31 in Antalya on Monday 16 November proposes to accelerate the abandonment of fossil fuels and increase the financing of adaptation to at least $120 billion. These guidelines remain subject to negotiations between the countries meeting in Turkey.

The 18-page document and 144 paragraphs address the main issues of the conference: energy, financing, adaptation and scientific response to warming. Its publication opens a new stage in the discussions, while the conference is due to end on Friday, 20 November.

A faster energy transition proposed

The project calls for accelerating the release of fossil fuels, immediately initiating the transition to energy systems. It also takes up the objective of a fair and orderly transition, adapted to national situations.

Another component proposes to increase the share of electricity to 35% of world final energy consumption in 2035. This ambition is accompanied by references to renewable development, networks and storage. It is formulated as a global effort to which States would contribute according to their circumstances, not as an identical obligation imposed on everyone.

At least 120 billion for adaptation

The text proposes that at least $120 billion of adaptation funding be tripled. Developed countries would be asked to clarify the path of their support to developing countries. Adaptation aims to reduce their vulnerability to the consequences of climate change.

These financial provisions are still under discussion. They do not correspond to funds already disbursed. The project also addresses barriers to capital cost and debt, as well as the use of grants and instruments that do not create additional debt.

A basis for discussion, not an agreement

In the note accompanying the document, the Presidency explained that it had adopted a broad approach to reporting on the proposals received. She expressly stressed that the first version did not reflect consensus. Some measures supported by delegations were rejected by others.

All elements remain open to negotiation, including the question of their retention in the final text. The presence of square brackets does not therefore mean that they are accepted. The Presidency calls on the parties to continue their exchanges to bring their positions closer together; a common outcome will need to be reached.

In the coming days, it is necessary to determine which energy and financial formulations can be included in the final decision, following consultations among delegations.

Photographic archives: Antalya, 19 February 2022. Sharon Hahn Darlin / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY 2.0. Photo integer preserved, cladding Libnanews.

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