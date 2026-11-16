Haykal claims Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

In Abdullah, the Lebanese Army Commander reaffirmed the objective of a deployment throughout the territory and called for Israeli withdrawal. Rodolphe Haykal also insisted on the implementation of State decisions, border control and the strengthening of military capabilities, during his visit to Bekaa on Monday.

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The Lebanese Armed Forces Commander, Rodolphe Haykal, stated on Monday 16 November that the military institution was continuing its deployment throughout the country. On a visit to Abdullah, Bekaa, he also called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese land.

The General formulated this position before the officers and soldiers of the Regional Command. It recalled that their actions must be in the national interest and allow for the implementation of State decisions without further considerations.

Haykal demands Israeli withdrawal

The army leader has associated two objectives: to complete the military presence throughout the national territory and to achieve an end to the Israeli occupation. He stressed that the army was working to complete its deployment, without announcing a new deadline during this visit.

Before the troops, Rodolphe Haykal also rejected the influence of accusations and rumours on military missions. He assured him that they would not divert the institution from his duties. He stressed the responsibility of the army for the security and stability of all citizens.

An inspection of the Bekaa Command

In Abdullah, the Commander-in-Chief was briefed on the missions of the regional command. It has travelled through its various services and examined its facilities and the development projects involved.

His meeting with the military included support to the operational units deployed in the Bekaa. He praised their daily work to maintain security, monitor and control borders, in a context he described as particularly difficult.

Rodolphe Haykal also mentioned the means of the institution. The army builds on its own capabilities and intends to strengthen them in the next period, he said. He finally paid tribute to the sacrifices of the military, stressing their role in reassuring the inhabitants throughout the territory.

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