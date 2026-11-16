16 novembre 2026
Reader account
English
RSS
Lebanon’s citizen media
All sections

News

Haykal claims Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 5 views

In Abdullah, the Lebanese Army Commander reaffirmed the objective of a deployment throughout the territory and called for Israeli withdrawal. Rodolphe Haykal also insisted on the implementation of State decisions, border control and the strengthening of military capabilities, during his visit to Bekaa on Monday.

Rodolphe Haykal lors de sa visite au commandement de la Békaa à Ablah, le 16 novembre 2026.
Rodolphe Haykal à Ablah, le 16 novembre 2026. © Armée libanaise, direction de l’Orientation
Sign in to save
Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Lebanese Armed Forces Commander, Rodolphe Haykal, stated on Monday 16 November that the military institution was continuing its deployment throughout the country. On a visit to Abdullah, Bekaa, he also called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese land.

The General formulated this position before the officers and soldiers of the Regional Command. It recalled that their actions must be in the national interest and allow for the implementation of State decisions without further considerations.

Haykal demands Israeli withdrawal

The army leader has associated two objectives: to complete the military presence throughout the national territory and to achieve an end to the Israeli occupation. He stressed that the army was working to complete its deployment, without announcing a new deadline during this visit.

Before the troops, Rodolphe Haykal also rejected the influence of accusations and rumours on military missions. He assured him that they would not divert the institution from his duties. He stressed the responsibility of the army for the security and stability of all citizens.

An inspection of the Bekaa Command

In Abdullah, the Commander-in-Chief was briefed on the missions of the regional command. It has travelled through its various services and examined its facilities and the development projects involved.

His meeting with the military included support to the operational units deployed in the Bekaa. He praised their daily work to maintain security, monitor and control borders, in a context he described as particularly difficult.

Rodolphe Haykal also mentioned the means of the institution. The army builds on its own capabilities and intends to strengthen them in the next period, he said. He finally paid tribute to the sacrifices of the military, stressing their role in reassuring the inhabitants throughout the territory.

Report an error

Include the passage and proposed correction. Avoid personal information. The newsroom keeps reports for 90 days. Privacy

· · · · ·

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

All articles by this author →

Comments

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse e-mail ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

ABOUT

Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

FOLLOW US

FacebookXWhatsAppTelegram
© Libnanews.com . All Rights Reserved.