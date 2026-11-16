The Public Prosecutor’s Office has been reviewing records of registered medicines since 2018, including biosimilar medicines. Ahmad Rami Hajj evokes 67 products, without a global verdict on their safety. Scientific controls, traceability and health decisions must be distinguished from the judicial investigation. Here are the documented requirements and conclusions still expected today.

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The Attorney General of the Court of Cassation, Ahmad Rami Hajj, states that the investigation of medicines has involved products registered since 2018, including biosimilar products. In an interview published on 16 November, he mentions 67 registered products, a figure he attributes to the data presented by the Minister of Health. The work described is to review records and scientific studies and then verify their compliance with health requirements.

This perimeter does not constitute a verdict on each drug. The magistrate does not publish a list of 67 products declared dangerous. His intervention puts the case back on the ground of evidence: the steps must be based on a scientific basis and patient safety must take precedence over commercial interests.

Judicial investigation and health re-evaluation

These two approaches join each other without having the same function. The judicial investigation is aimed at those facts that may involve responsibilities. The health examination shall cover the conditions of authorisation, the scientific parts and the conformity of each product. The initiation of an investigation is therefore not sufficient to establish an infringement, nor is the presence of an old registration exempt from subsequent control.

The Ministry of Health had clarified its position on 16 October. According to his statement, the seizures carried out on instructions from the prosecution were the result of a communication from the minister and an internal investigation. He stated that the seized products had already been the subject of a ministerial delisting decision for non-compliance with the conditions for their use and marketing in Lebanon.

In the same text, Rakan Nassereddine announced its intention to update and re-examine the records of all biosimilar products on the market, in accordance with the updated rules of the World Health Organisation. The communiqué thus distinguished between the products already covered by a decision and a wider reassessment. It does not conclude that all biosimilars would be prohibited.

What « biosimilar » really means

A biosimilar is developed to show a high degree of similarity with an already authorised reference biological drug. WHO explains that this similarity should be demonstrated by a thorough comparison. The file can then rely in part on the safety and efficacy data of the reference product.

The term therefore does not mean a counterfeit or, by itself, a medicine of inferior quality. It is a way of scientific evaluation. The decisive point is the demonstration of similarity and compliance with regulatory conditions, not only the use of this trade or administrative name.

The registration guide published by the Lebanese Ministry defines, inter alia, a direct comparison between the candidate product and its reference product, in the same studies and according to the same procedures. It distinguishes this process from that applicable to generic medicines. It also requires that the comparator be an authorized original product based on a complete record.

Requirements that also cover indications

The Lebanese guide addresses another concrete issue: the use of the results obtained for a medical indication to support others. This extrapolation is not presented as automatic. The document provides conditions for the clinical model, mechanism of action, safety and immune reactions. If not completed, clinical data specific to the indications requested are required.

This document, which is still available on the ministerial website, refers to the WHO recommendations adopted in 2009 and international texts of 2014 and 2015. It must be distinguished from the international guidelines revised since then. The WHO adopted a new version in April 2022, aiming at greater regulatory flexibility while maintaining quality, safety and efficiency requirements. The mere availability of an old guide does not demonstrate how each recent file was evaluated.

Identify the product and batch, not just a category

Traceability is an important part of the Lebanese guide. For pharmacovigilance alerts, it provides for the indication of the trade name, the name of the substance and the lot number. This information links an event to the product actually administered, rather than to a general category of treatments.

At this stage, the Prosecutor’s interview does not provide a nominative list of 67 products, individual scientific findings, or final decisions on each case. Nor is it possible to determine which treatments would be available in place in each situation. This information should come from the corresponding health decisions and communications.

For patients, treatment follow-up is not inferred from an overall figure published in the press. A question about a specific product must be examined with the doctor and pharmacist, checking his name and any official instructions that concern him. The challenge of the review is precisely to move from general controversy to documented product-by-product conclusions.

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