Philippe Hussein Kobeissy, from the Lebanese-American University, received a scholarship from the Hussein Prize for Cancer Research in Amman. It supports projects in the Arab world for two years. The amount allocated and the project protocol are not included in the official announcements consulted.

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Philippe Hussein Kobeissy, professor-researcher at the Lebanese-American University, received a scholarship from the « Promising Investigator » category of the Hussein Prize for Cancer Research. The surrender took place on November 14, 2026 in Amman. Prince Talal bin Mohammad honoured the winners on behalf of King Abdullah II, in the presence of Princess Ghada Talal, who chairs the Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center.

The distinction awarded to the Lebanese researcher is a project support programme. It does not correspond to the career price, nor to a treatment announcement now available. A second beneficiary, Zaid Abdul Rahman, works at the Hussein Cancer Centre in Jordan. The amount actually granted to each individual and the specific protocol of the Kobeissy project are not included in the announcement of the ceremony consulted.

Cancer research: a two-year grant

The scheme finances research projects conducted in the Arab world for two years. Its regulations provide for two beneficiaries per year and grants of up to $100,000 each. This limit should not be confused with the amount personally allocated to the UAA researcher.

Applicants must hold a scientific or medical doctorate, reside in the Arab world and carry out their research there. The program targets young researchers. He also called for the involvement of a mentor with at least ten years’ experience and ten peer-reviewed publications. It must accompany the project during the two years planned.

The selection consists of two stages. Applicants first submit their qualifications and a letter of intent summarizing their project. The successful candidates must then submit a detailed proposal. The organizers pay particular attention to issues related to the incidence or manifestations of cancer in Arab countries.

A journey between Lebanon, France and the United States

The LAU reports that in 2022 Philippe Hussein Kobeissy joined as a full-time assistant professor in cell biology. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry at Lebanese University in 2013, then a Master’s degree in Paris-Saclay in 2015. He also supported a PhD in cell biology, microbiology and therapeutic innovation in 2018.

His doctoral work focused on interactions between the organism and pathogens, as well as the regulation of intestinal inflammation. The presentation of the university mentions in particular Clostridioides difficult infection.

In 2019, Kobeissy joined the Department of Medicine at Columbia University in New York. According to his academic record, he worked on functional genomics of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He also studied the regulation of a signal pathway related to lack of oxygen in colorectal cancer.

Several categories of distinctions in Amman

The Hussein Prize was created in 2020 in memory of King Hussein of Jordan. He distinguished different stages of the scientific career. This year, Nizar Tannir, MD Anderson Center at the University of Texas, received a special award for scientific excellence. Amer Zeidan of Yale and Imam Waked of Menoufia University were awarded the Career Awards in the international and regional categories respectively.

The distinctions for emerging researchers have come back to Maryam Shalaby of the Dutch Cancer Institute and Omnia Atallah of the Arab Academy of Science, Technology and Maritime Transport. The scholarship obtained by Kobeissy belongs to a separate category, centred on the implementation of a project. The expected future details relate to its content, objectives and the work that this funding will do.

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