MTV and Cablevision confirm the cessation of the retransmission after the failure of their negotiations. The channel demands a review of its remuneration, while the PLC rejects any involvement. Update on parties’ positions, broadcasting rights and access opportunities that remain open to viewers in Lebanon.

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The disagreement between MTV and Cablevision took on a political dimension Monday, November 16, 2026. The Free Patriotic Current (LCP) rejected any involvement in the commercial conflict, following insinuations by the channel on the conditions of its distribution. The cessation of the retransmission, on the other hand, is confirmed by Cablevision: its site indicates that MTV requested this interruption after the failure of the negotiations.

A contested remuneration, not a closure of the channel

In its press release of 15 November, MTV assumed the decision to withdraw its signal from the network. Since 2024, she claims to demand a revision of the retransmission rights devalued by the fall of the book. According to the channel, this demand must be financed from the distributor’s revenues, without an increase in subscribers’ bills.

MTV advances a monthly payment of $0.50 per subscriber against an average revenue of $24 for Cablevision. These figures come from the chain, not from audited public reports. The amount it is now claiming is not specified in the press release.

CPL challenges its involvement

The CPL rejects any commercial or political connection with Cablevision. In his November 16 response, he asked MTV to support his insinuations about political influence in the negotiations, or to withdraw them and correct them. The party therefore presents this matter as a dispute between two companies to which it claims to be foreign.

His response also broadens the discussion to include media obligations. It highlights editorial independence, income transparency and compliance with licensing and registration conditions. These positions do not constitute a regulatory decision or a judicial finding on the practices of the two companies. No political link is established by the documents consulted.

What the right of retransmission provides

Article 42 of Lebanese Law No. 75 of 3 April 1999 on literary and artistic property grants protected television and radio organizations the right to authorize or prohibit the rebroadcasting of their programmes, regardless of the means used. This right is one of the neighbouring rights, distinct from the rights of the authors of the disseminated works.

The same chapter provides in Article 46 that agreements relating to these rights must be written. It also refers to exceptions provided by law. This framework allows us to understand the subject of distribution negotiations; it does not fix a tariff on its own and does not resolve this contractual dispute. The contracts between the two companies were not made available in the advertisements consulted.

What access remains possible?

The disappearance of the signal from Cablevision does not mean that MTV is stopped. The channel refers viewers to its site, applications and other distribution modes, including Arabsat. She also quotes Shahid and +TV, without allowing it to assume that all their offers are free of charge.

For its subscribers, Cablevision maintains on its home page the withdrawal announcement and its assistance number, 1540. This information does not give MTV’s return date or compensation announcement. A possible recovery must therefore be distinguished from a mere continuation of discussions.

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