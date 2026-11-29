Question 1 protects pregnancy-related decisions in the Virginia Constitution. The text provides for entry into force on 1 January, after certification of the result.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

On November 3, Virginia voters voted in favour of a constitutional amendment that protects the right to make their own pregnancy decisions. The provisional result gives the majority on the yes. The amendment is not yet in force: the election department fixes its application on 1 January 2027, subject to certification of the result.

Protection not limited to abortion

Question 1 submitted to voters also covers contraception, fertility care, prenatal care, childbirth, post-natal care and miscarriage care. It provides for the protection of patients, doctors and nurses from sanctions related to the decisions that the legislation protects.

On abortion, the text leaves the Virginia General Assembly the possibility of limiting access to the third quarter. These restrictions will not deprive a patient of care when her health is threatened or pregnancy is not viable. The text therefore does not create a right without any limitations at this stage of pregnancy. It sets the limits that the State’s legislation will have to respect.

The election concerns the Constitution of the State

The amendment applies to Virginia. It does not change federal legislation or rules in neighbouring states. Incorporation in the Constitution, on the other hand, gives its provisions a force that does not exist in ordinary law: future Virginia laws will have to respect this protection and may be challenged in court if they contravene it.

Question 1 appeared on the ballot of the same day as the Congressional elections, but the result of the referendum followed its own validation procedure. The state electoral council must meet no later than the first Monday in December, 7 December this year, to establish the November results. The final count shall not be confused with the figures released during the count.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews