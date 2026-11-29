Southern California is preparing for heavy rain between Monday evening and Wednesday. Forecasters distinguish the flood risk of this storm from the seasonal signal of El Niño.

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Southern California is expected to experience its most dramatic rainy episode of the week between Monday evening November 30 and Wednesday morning December 2nd, local time. The U.S. weather service forecasts heavy rains, with a risk of sudden flooding on Tuesday, especially in the counties of Los Angeles and Ventura. El Niño is well settled in the Pacific, but it is the trajectory of this depression that determines where the most intense rains are expected.

Two rainy passages, the second much stronger

The first front is expected to reach San Luis Obispo County on Sunday afternoon, before extending into the night towards Ventura and Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles–Oxnard office of the National Weather Service, this first passage could leave around 2.5 mm or less in the counties of Ventura and Los Angeles. The rains could mark a break Monday afternoon before the arrival of the second system.

The weather service scenario for Monday and Tuesday gives about 13 to 64 mm on the coast and in the valleys, and 64 to 127 mm or more on some reliefs. The largest cumulations are expected in the counties of Ventura and Los Angeles and the south of Santa Barbara County. These ranges concern forecast areas, not each neighbourhood. On Tuesday, the Weather Prediction Center, the national forecasting centre, ranked a part of southern California at moderate risk of excessive rain.

Forecasters monitor urbanized areas and small streams in steep basins, which are likely to rise rapidly. The National Water Center also reports the possibility of debris flows on burned ground. Risk is not limited to these sectors. In San Diego and neighbouring areas, the regional weather office is mainly waiting for the highest rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday. Further east, parts of the Southwest are expected to receive rain and snow at high altitudes on Wednesday and Thursday.

El Niño gives context, not the way of a storm

The San Diego office predicts that an atmospheric river, a narrow corridor where the wind carries large quantities of water vapour, will accompany the depression. When this wet air is raised by the relief, it can discharge heavy rains on exposed slopes. Forecasters estimate the strength of the humidity corridor, then the amount of rain and the risk of flooding separately: the terrain and the hourly intensity alter the effects on the ground.

El Niño describes a sustainable warming of the equatorial Pacific and the associated change in atmospheric circulation. In its November 12th bulletin, the Climate Prediction Center noted that the phenomenon was increasing. He estimated that the probability of a high to very high episode exceeded 79% for the period from January to March 2027. This estimate concerns the Pacific state over three months; It does not give the probability of a flood on Tuesday in Los Angeles, nor does it give cumulation in a given city.

The next synthesis of the centre on El Niño is scheduled for 10 December. For the early week episode, it is the evolution of local forecasts between Monday evening and Wednesday morning and possible flood warnings that will indicate the most exposed areas.

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