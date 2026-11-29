The provincial authorities of the Hormozgan state that two of the three occupants of the boat were rescued. The Iranian army attributed the incident to an American drone, without independent confirmation.

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A fisherman was reported missing on Sunday, 29 November after an incident that struck a fishing vessel off Sirik, in southern Iran. Two of the three persons on board were rescued and transported to the hospital, according to the authorities of the Hormozgan province. The Iranian army accused an American drone of hitting the boat. This allocation was not independently confirmed.

Two survivors hospitalized, research continues

The Deputy Governor of Hormozgan in charge of Political Affairs, Security and Social Affairs reported that the boat belonged to a resident of Sirik and that the search continued to find one of the three occupants. He confirmed that the other two were taken to Sirik hospital. The severity of their injuries was not specified in the public information.

In a separate press release, the Iranian Army press service located the incident at around 3.30 a.m. local time and identified the wanted person as the owner of the boat. The US command had not confirmed the incident at the time of publication. The provincial announcement on the rescue and allocation of the strike by the Iranian army does not answer the same question: the first one establishes what the local authorities report about the occupants, the second one remains the Tehran version about the origin of the shot.

A fishing boat, not a commercial vessel

The case of Sirik is distinct from the commercial shipping incidents reported in recent days in the Strait of Ormuz and its approaches. Iranian authorities describe the boat as a local fishing vessel. There is no public link to oil transport or cargo control.

The conflict has severely reduced oil traffic in the region. According to data published in November by the U.S. Energy Information Agency, volumes of crude oil and petroleum products passing through Ormuz rose from 5.1 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2026 to 9.1 million in the third, compared with 21.6 million in the last quarter of 2025. These figures measure oil traffic, not fishing activity. In Sirik, the authorities did not announce on Sunday morning that they had found the third occupant.

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