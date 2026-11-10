UNIFIL assessment: 360 artillery tracks

On 9 November, the United Nations presented UNIFIL observations for the period from 5 to 8 November: 360 artillery tracks, six airstrikes and road works. The mission notes the apparent preparations for an extended Israeli presence, without a fixed duration. This assessment precedes the new reports of 10 November in Majdal Zoun and Tiri. Local dispatches do not provide a human assessment, while access to villages and protection of the inhabitants remain at the centre of Lebanese efforts.

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The assessment of UNIFIL presented by the United Nations on 9 November shows 360 artillery trajectories from 5 to 8 November. Blue Helmets also describe apparent work and preparations for an extended Israeli presence in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL assessment: four days observed

UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq reports three Israeli air strikes on Thursday, 5 November and three on Sunday, 8. The artillery hit the vicinity of Houla, Qantara, Braachit, Mansouri and Majdal Zoun. The 360 trajectories concern this period, not the only day of November 10.

The Mission observed engineering work and road construction. It refers to apparent preparations for an extended presence in both sectors. This assessment does not lay down any final duration or political decision.

Barriers hinder movement, particularly in Sector East. On Friday, near Bayyada, Israeli soldiers and tanks restricted traffic in both directions. The United Nations also reports that six humanitarian movements were coordinated on Thursday and Friday.

New reports Tuesday in Majdal Zoun and Tiri

These observations precede the events reported on Tuesday, November 10. A Lebanese official agency dispatch, issued at 1437 hours Beirut time, reported an artillery bombardment at Majdal Zun. Another, broadcast at 1536 hours, reports an Israeli blasting operation in Tiri, Bint Jbeil district.

These bulletins do not provide a human report or description of the property affected. Their broadcast hours do not allow the exact dates of the explosions. They should not be added to the UNIFIL statement covering previous days.

Access to villages remains at the centre of discussions

Libnanews’ Tuesday morning news reported a strike on Qantara at 6 a.m. local time. He also recorded early shooting at Mansouri and Majdal Zoun. These episodes remain distinct from the United Nations record of November 5-8.

In Baabda, Joseph Aoun had asked Monday for the protection of civilians and the conditions for a safe return to the villages. His meeting with the International Committee of the Red Cross focused on people’s needs and access to aid. The latest local bulletins still leave to clarify the extent of the damage to Majdal Zoun and Tiri.

Photo archive: UNIFIL French contingent at At Tiri, 14 July 2009. © Libnanews. It does not represent the events of November 2026.

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