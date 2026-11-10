Lebanese trucks in Iraq: facilities announced

Amer Bissat announced facilities for Lebanese trucks and exporters after his meeting in Baghdad on 9 November. The return shipment would remain restricted to goods destined for Lebanon. Advance notice for agricultural restrictions is still required. Discussions also focus on transit, delivery arrangements and fuel. On 10 November, Bassam Tlais welcomed the commitments, while calling for a meeting to clarify the necessary steps and monitor their implementation with the Iraqi authorities.

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Lebanese trucks in Iraq could benefit from new loading, transit and refuelling facilities. Amer Bissat announced them after a meeting in Baghdad on Monday 9 November 2026 with Omar al-Waeli. The president of the land transport federations and unions, Bassam Tlais, welcomed these commitments on 10 November. It now calls for specific modalities for their implementation.

The Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade presents these measures as an agreement with the head of the Iraqi Border Crossing Authority. The announced objective is to reduce the transportation costs and losses of exporters. However, the scheme involves several administrative steps. Some provisions still relate to a request for transmission or coordination between States.

The Iraqi report of the meeting, taken up by the Iraqi press, remains more cautious about the organisation of deliveries. He referred to the discussion of a proposal and procedures to facilitate exchanges. The material made public does not provide a full timetable for entry into force.

Lebanese trucks in Iraq: a heavy return under conditions

The first facility announced concerns return journeys. Lebanese carriers could load goods instead of returning empty. A condition accompanies this possibility: Lebanon must be their final destination. The load must not be intended for distribution or unloading in Iraq, Syria or Turkey.

This provision therefore relates to return cargo to Lebanon. It does not give carriers general authorization to deliver goods between countries crossed. For businesses, it would be in the interest of allocating travel costs on both sides of the journey.

The announcement also plans to allow Lebanese trucks to refuel in Iraq while they return. It does not specify any preferential tariff, quota or network of stations. None of these additional benefits can therefore be taken for granted.

Notice Requested for Agricultural Restrictions

A second component concerns goods exposed to protective measures on the Iraqi market. The Border Crossing Authority must ask the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture to notify Lebanon at least one month in advance. This notice would concern decisions concerning certain materials or products.

The approach should allow exporters to anticipate changes. The minister wants to avoid the immobilization of trucks, the deterioration of cargoes and the resulting losses. But the announcement relates to a request that the Authority must address to the Ministry. It does not mention a decision of the latter already establishing that deadline.

Transport and transit still to be organised

Amer Bissat also announces a transport organisation designed to preserve the identity of Lebanese goods. Their transport must follow the approved procedures for Lebanese drivers. The available report does not detail the documents or controls that would accompany this mechanism.

On the Iraqi side, the communiqué describes a proposal for the entry of Lebanese products into Lebanese trucks exclusively. He cites the posts of Al-Qaeda and Trebil. He also mentioned discussions on the activation of transit, in accordance with applicable procedures. This wording confirms the holding of discussions without establishing, on its own, the application of a new regime to these passages.

The section announced by Beirut includes contacts with border and customs administrations in transit countries. These exchanges must improve the flow of trucks and cargo to Iraq. No new Syrian or Turkish decision is attached to this announcement.

Business records prepared before moving

The Lebanese ministry had presented the objectives of the mission as early as 27 October. The trip, announced on 8 and 9 November, was to bring together public and private representatives. Priorities included clarifying the status of the bilateral free trade agreement signed in 2002 and addressing sensitive products.

Another project concerns the recognition of the results of analyses by Lebanese laboratories. The Ministry quoted the Lebanese Accreditation Council, COLIBAC, and the Iraqi Standards and Quality Control Organization, COSQC. The aim was to prepare a protocol for industrial and food products. These discussions form the framework of the visit, without announcing a final protocol.

Carriers want to participate in implementation

In its November 10 reaction, Bassam Tlais considers the facilities announced to be positive for drivers, truck owners and exporters. According to his statement from the Lebanese press, their success will depend on clear rules of application and coordination between administrations and professionals.

The union leader asks for a forthcoming meeting with Amer Bissat, federations, unions and truck owners. It would help to define practical approaches and follow-up with Iraq. The Minister, for his part, undertook to monitor the implementation of the measures with the Iraqi authorities and to inform the relevant actors.

Cover photograph: Masnaa, Lebanon. Archive Libnanews.com, exact date of shooting not established. Illustration of the land transit, without photographic connection to the meeting in Baghdad. whole photograph preserved; Libnanews dressing.

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