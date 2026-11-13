After his meeting with the US envoys in Dublin, Volodymyr Zelensky announced an increased European participation in the upcoming talks. Jared Kushner also evokes their enlargement. An exchange of prisoners is announced, without a specified date. Europeans maintain their demands on Ukrainian sovereignty, the ceasefire and the security of the continent.

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Europeans must participate more directly in the forthcoming talks on Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky announced this development after his meeting with US emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Thursday, November 12, 2026 in Dublin. The Ukrainian President presented their increased presence at the negotiating table as one of the results of the meeting.

In a statement published on 13 November at 01:03 on the Ukrainian Presidency site, he also referred to an exchange of prisoners to come and the preparation of multilateral meetings. No precise timetable, definitive number of persons concerned or ceasefire agreement shall accompany this report.

Talks on Ukraine with an enlarged European place

Jared Kushner also claims that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend the next round to European countries. According to the American emissary, this development should address the post-war European security arrangements in parallel with the territorial issues between Kyiv and Moscow.

In his speech to the European Political Community on Thursday in Dublin, Zelensky described a further indirect European participation. According to him, Europeans were involved in the exchanges, but not yet present when the Russians were at the table. He then asked that they become regular participants.

The Ukrainian President also explained that US-Russian trade in guarantees exceeded Ukraine’s sole protection. They concerned, in its reading, a wider framework between Europe and Russia. He therefore invited the European capitals to follow these discussions closely. The announcement made after the meeting with the US emissaries responds to this request for participation; However, it does not yet specify the final composition of future delegations.

Coordination with four capitals and EU institutions

Before receiving Witkoff and Kushner, Zelensky met in Dublin with national security advisers from four countries: the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy. Representatives of the European Commission and the European Council were also involved in this preparation. The Ukrainian Presidency issued the report on Thursday at 11.44 p.m. without giving the exact time of the meeting.

Participants included Jonathan Powell for the British Prime Minister, Bertrand Buchwalter for the French Presidency, Günter Sautter for the German Chancellery and Fabrizio Saggio for the Italian Presidency. Bjoern Seibert and Simon Mordue represented the Commission; Anna-Maria Boura, European Council.

Discussions focused on recent meetings in Brussels and Abu Dhabi and on communication with Washington. They preceded the movement of the two American emissaries to Zelensky, after their visit to Russia.

An exchange of prisoners announced, without a specified date

Zelensky says he has been counting on the most important prisoner exchange since the beginning of the war. Kushner also presents this operation as an objective in preparation. The number of prisoners concerned and the date of the exchange are not specified.

In his speech on Thursday, the Ukrainian President recalled an agreement on an exchange of prisoners after the Abu Dhabi talks.

Costa maintains European peace requirements

In Dublin, António Costa recalled three priorities: achieving a ceasefire, restoring navigation in the Black Sea and creating the conditions for a peace agreement. The President of the European Council felt that concrete progress was still limited. He accused Russia of continuing the escalation rather than focusing on peace.

Costa also defended Ukraine’s right to choose its alliances and partnerships. He believes that the future of European security cannot be decided without Europeans. The sovereign equality of States, the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity were among the principles that he called for to be preserved.

The date, venue and detailed format of future multilateral meetings remain to be specified.

Cover: European and Ukrainian flags in front of Berlaymont, Brussels, 21 August 2026. Photo archive, not representing Dublin interviews. Xavier Lejeune / European Commission, © European Union, 2026, CC BY 4.0. Boxing and editorial dressing assisted by IA.

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