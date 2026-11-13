Essentials in 5 minutes: November 13, 8 a.m

The morning edition distinguishes the latest events reported in South Lebanon from the operations that occurred the previous day. It goes back to Iran’s claim to an American radar in Bahrain, without independent confirmation of the damage, and to bank discussions with the IMF. The vote on Turkish military aid, the diplomatic announcements on Ukraine and the new British sanctions complement this point. A practical reminder finally specifies the two dairy products concerned by a withdrawal decision with Hermel.

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November 13, 2026, 8 a.m. Beirut time. Reading: about five minutes.Iran claims this Friday a strike against an American radar in Bahrain. In Lebanon, the latest verified reports in the South still concern 12 November. Discussions with the IMF continue, with no announcement of agreement.

South Lebanon: Mansouri and Zawtar, facts of 12 November

An Israeli air strike targeted Mansuri on Thursday, according to the correspondent of an official Lebanese agency in Tyre. This report is distinct from artillery fire reported at dawn in this locality. The bulletin does not specify the exact time of the strike or the human or material balance.

In Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, another correspondent reported a significant detonation by Israeli forces on the river side in the afternoon of 12 November. Target is not specified. An artillery bombardment was also reported on Thursday evening near the same town.

Bahrain: Iran claims radar strike

The Revolutionary Guards announced on Friday that they had targeted and destroyed an American early warning radar in Bahrain. Their communiqué number 22 describes the operation as a response to an air attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, in the Iranian province of Hormozgan.

The announced destruction was not confirmed independently. The text does not name the site, does not specify the radar model and does not indicate the means used. There is no human balance to this claim.

The Guardians add a warning regarding air operations and oil transport in the Strait of Ormuz.

IMF: Banking negotiations continue, no agreement announced

Julie Kozack, Communications Director of the International Monetary Fund, confirmed on Thursday that a mission was under way in Beirut. Discussions focused on the strategy for restructuring the banking sector. They are part of the preparation of a reform programme to restore financial stability and support economic recovery.

When asked about the possibility of an imminent preliminary agreement, it did not confirm this deadline. IMF plans to provide relevant information at the end of the mission. Finance Minister Yassine Jaber had this week expressed hope for an early agreement.

The distribution of losses between the state, central bank, banks and depositors remains an issue in the negotiations.

Parliament: what changes the vote on Turkish aid

The plenary vote of 12 November authorized the framework for military financial cooperation with Turkey, transmitted by Decree 1149. The instruments provide for 100 million Turkish pounds for military goods and services, as well as a separate protocol of 3.5 million for training, courses and visits.

Funding, written in Turkish lira, follows progressive allocations and agreed uses. The agreement favours Turkish production and governs subsequent transfers of equipment to third parties.

Parliamentary adoption remains separate from publication in the Official Journal and diplomatic notifications provided for in the texts signed in 2022 and 2023.

Ukraine: a European place announced in the talks

After his discussions in Dublin with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Volodymyr Zelensky announced a greater involvement of Europeans in discussions on the end of the war. The Ukrainian Presidency reported on this in a communiqué issued on 13 November.

The Ukrainian President also mentioned an exchange of prisoners. The communiqué does not specify the number of prisoners concerned or the date of the exchange.

On another side, London registered Slavneft under sanctions on Thursday. The British government now claims to target the top ten Russian oil producers. Slavneft joins already sanctioned oil groups. The new package also covers gas, coal and marine activities. Its stated objective is to reduce Moscow’s energy revenues.

To be retained for consumers: two products withdrawn

The Lebanese Ministry of Economy suspends the marketing of the so-called « Czech » Akawi and the work of the manufacturer Hassan Ali al-Haq, based in Shuaghir, Hermel. The decision announced on November 12 distinguished two defects: a bacteriological non-conformity of cheese and the presence of vegetable oils in the labne.

The manufacturer must withdraw the products concerned and inventory the quantities within three days of the application of the decision. The press release does not provide a lot number or health record. The measure does not cover all akawis or labourers sold in Lebanon.

Cover: Khiam seen from Marjayoun, undated archival photograph. Geographical illustration, not representing the events of 12 and 13 November or Bahrain. Photo François el Bacha/Libnanews ; editorial dressing assisted by IA.

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