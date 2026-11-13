The Ministry of Economy suspends the marketing of the so-called « Czech » and « labné » produced by Hassan Ali al-Haq in Shuaghir, Hermel. The analysis of cheese shows bacteriological non-conformity, while the analysis of labne reveals vegetable oils. The decision announced on 12 November requires the manufacturer to withdraw and inventory within three days of its application. No lot number or health record is specified in the press release.

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On 12 November 2026, the Lebanese Ministry of Economy and Trade announced the suspension of the marketing of two products of a Hermel dairy. The decision is aimed at the so-called « Czech »akawi and the labné manufactured by « Alban wa ajban Hassan Ali al-Haq » (-) (-) in Chouaghir. The manufacturer must remove these products from the market and take stock of the quantities recovered.

Withdrawal from the labour force: two distinct reasons

The ministerial decision shall bear the number 125. It follows the analysis of two samples: one sample of cheese and another sample of labne. According to the Ministry, the former does not comply with Lebanese bacteriological standards. The analysis of the labne showed the presence of vegetable oils.

These two observations must remain distinct. The release does not describe bacterial contamination of labne. It also does not specify the microorganism sought or detected in the d-akawi sample or the numerical results of the analyses. Laboratory reports are not included in the published text.

The measure concerns the two products of the named manufacturer, not all akawi cheeses or labourers sold in Lebanon. The property is located in Chouaghir, Hermel District. The suspension applies to Lebanese markets, not only to local businesses.

Three days to remove and inventory products

The Ministry asks the manufacturer to remove the products that have been put on sale. It also requires the Commission to draw up tables showing the quantities withdrawn. The announced deadline is three days from the date of application of the decision.

The press release issued on 12 November does not specify separately the date of departure of this deadline. It therefore does not make it possible to set a timetable with certainty. It also does not give the volume of stocks to be recovered or the number of outlets concerned.

The suspension of marketing and the order of withdrawal are the measures announced. The text does not mention the closure of the factory or the destruction of the goods. Nor does he announce that the withdrawal has been completed.

Product identification remains incomplete

The name of the establishment and the two product categories are the main identifiers provided. No lot number, packaging, bar code or consumption deadline is included in the press release consulted. A photograph of the packaging to recognize the references referred to is not attached.

These limits prevent measurement from being reduced to a specific batch or extended to other manufacturer’s references. No cases of intoxication, hospitalization or other health status are mentioned. This does not constitute a certificate of absence of risk: the bacteriological reason for withdrawal of cheese remains that indicated by the department.

The expected follow-up now concerns the execution of the withdrawal and the inventories requested from the manufacturer. The information published at this stage does not make it possible to measure progress.

Cover: Libnanews archive photograph published in July 2021, unestablished shooting date. The shop represented is not affected by this decision. Editorial dress assisted by IA.

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