Essential in 5 minutes : 13 November, midnight

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13 November 2026 edition, midnight Beirut time. Reading: about five minutes.The latest verified developments relate to the continuation of the shootings in southern Lebanon, the votes of Parliament and the results of the strikes in Gaza. Iranian diplomacy and French presidential scenarios complement this point. The events reported below date back to November 11 and 12: the change of date of this edition does not turn them into events that occurred on Friday.

South Lebanon: Fire reported in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah

Artillery bombardments were reported on Thursday, 12 November, near Zawtar al-Sharqiyah. The Lebanese official bulletin attributes them to Israeli positions. It does not provide a human or material balance sheet. The absence of figures therefore does not make it possible to conclude that there are no victims. The exact time of fire is not established.

This report is distinct from the destruction of houses reported on Wednesday in the same area. He added to Thursday’s news of strikes in Haddatha and Houla. No consolidated balance sheet of these operations is included in this edition, as there is no sufficient confirmation to bring them together in the same statement.

UNIFIL spokesman Kandice Ardiel, for her part, describes daily violations in the South, mainly attributed to the Israeli army: construction of positions and roads, demolitions, air strikes and artillery fire. These are the observations she made in an interview broadcast this week, not the independent confirmation of each incident on Thursday. The return of inhabitants to their villages does not mean that the security conditions are restored.

Parliament: Turkish military aid passes plenary vote

On Thursday Parliament adopted the draft transmitted by Decree 1149 on military financial cooperation with Turkey. This decision goes beyond committee approval. However, it does not prove a delivery of equipment, a payment already made, or the completion of all formalities of entry into force.

The instruments provide for a main envelope of 100 million Turkish pounds for military goods and services, and a separate protocol of 3.5 million for training, courses and visits. Amounts should not be presented as dollars. They are earmarked for specific purposes and need to be mobilised gradually, according to Turkish allocations and credits.

The framework gives priority to Turkish production. Lebanese needs must be notified and projects agreed between the authorities. Equipment cannot be freely transferred to a third party without written agreement from Ankara. The vote on 12 November remains separate from the publication in the Official Journal and the diplomatic notifications provided for in the texts signed in 2022 and 2023.

Gaza: eleven deaths reported during the day, including six in Nasser

Gaza Civil Defense reports 11 people killed on Thursday in Israeli strikes and fire. Six of these deaths concern the Nasser hospital complex in Khan Yunes. It is therefore not a total of eleven deaths for the hospital bombing alone.

The Gaza Ministry of Health places the attack after midnight in the surgical building and reports victims among caregivers, patients and their attendants. The hospital confirms six deaths. Successive estimates of injuries are not added together, as they relate to the same attack and have been reported at different times.

The Israeli army confirms that it hit Nasser. She claims to have targeted Mohamed Abu Ismail, whom she presents as the Hamas brigade commander in Khan Yunes, as well as other members of the movement. His death is not confirmed. Israel accuses Hamas of using the complex as a command centre; the movement denies it. This alleged military use was not independently verified.

The other five deaths in the daily assessment were attributed by the aid to fire or strike near al-Bureij, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City. This count remains that of the Civil Defence, not an independent balance sheet. Localized alerts are not added a second time in total.

Iran: Conditions posted, not an agreement with Washington

In his interview on 11 November, Mohsen Rezaei maintains the refusal to transfer enriched nuclear materials outside Iran. It also threatens American bases, including some in Europe, if they are used for further attacks on Iranian territory. These statements do not constitute the announcement of an attack already launched or an indistinct threat against all Europe.

The Iranian leader makes the end of the war in Lebanon an element of the conditions advanced by Tehran. He also called for guarantees against further strikes and referred to the lifting of the naval blockade and the release of frozen assets. These are the requirements of one party: no reciprocal commitment agreed by Washington is established by this interview. The Lebanese authorities are not deemed to have accepted an arrangement merely because an Iranian official claims it.

France: What the survey measures for 2027

The Cluster17 survey conducted on 9 and 10 November, referenced on 11 by the Survey Board, tests four lists of possible candidates. Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon occupy the first two places in each. However, the results depend on the composition of the list submitted to respondents.

Christine Lagarde obtained 14% in one hypothesis where she replaced Édouard Philippe, but 8% in another in which several personalities from the same political space appeared together. This difference does not measure a fall between two dates: the scenarios belong to the same survey field. The presence of a name in the questionnaire does not announce an application.

The survey covered 1,164 registered voters and was conducted on-line by quotas. The number of staff needed varies after weighting. Uncertainties prohibit turning a gap of a few tenths of a point into an established advantage. These intentions do not predict the result of 2027 or the postponements of a second round.

Cover: Lebanese Parliament, photo of François el Bacha / Libnanews. Exact date of shooting not established; this image does not represent the sitting of November 12, 2026.

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