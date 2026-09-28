Two AUF regional workshops on mediation in Cyprus

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Beirut, 28 September 2026– From 21 to 25 September 2026, AUF Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus and Cyprus Aid, in collaboration with the Professional Mediation Centre of St. Joseph University of Beirut, organized, in Nicosia, two regional workshops on mediation techniques, bringing together 48 teachers and academic leaders from 43 AUF member universities from 12 countries: Cyprus, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine (West Bank and Gaza), Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Lebanese participation was particularly important, with teachers and academic leaders from eight AUF member universities in Lebanon: the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, the Lebanese University, the Arab University of Beirut, the University of Wisdom, the University of Our Lady of Louaizé (NDU), the University of Science and Art in Lebanon (USAL), the Islamic University of Lebanon and the University of Saint Joseph of Beirut.

Two workshops to strengthen mediation skills

University campuses face different forms of tension, especially in conflict zones. The development of a culture of dialogue, positive communication and mediation is a lever for fostering academic environments conducive to cooperation, peace and stability.

The two workshops are part of this dynamic and aimed at strengthening the skills of teachers and academic leaders of AUF member universities in the Middle East region.

« Mediation Skills: Leadership, Empathy and Strategic Negotiation »

The first workshop, held from 21 to 23 September, focused on developing leadership and conflict management skills, conflict analysis and negotiation techniques.

Participants also worked on the core competencies for mediation and mediator posture, as well as on active listening, empathy, emotional intelligence and communication techniques.

« Positive Communication Techniques in Mediation »

From 23 to 25 September, the second workshop focused on positive communication techniques applied to mediation, with the aim of contributing to the promotion of a culture of peace and dialogue within universities, providing teachers and academic leaders with concrete tools for positive communication and strengthening their capacity to analyse, prevent and manage conflict situations.

Through these two workshops, AUF Middle East and its partners contribute to the development of the skills of academic actors and to the dissemination of practices promoting dialogue, listening and constructive management of conflict situations within higher education institutions.

This activity of the AUF, entirely funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus and Cyprus Aid, mobilizing the expertise of the Professional Mediation Centre of the Saint Joseph University of Beirut, extends the activities proposed by the AUF to its members in the field of mediation (practical training, seminars, thematic commission of the Regional Conference of Rectors of the Middle East). These initiatives have already trained approximately 3,500 university officials over the past decade, thus contributing to the sustained capacity-building of higher education institutions to promote dialogue, conflict prevention and constructive management.

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