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Lebanon: a ceasefire that is not a ceasefire

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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Libnanews
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Translation available inFrancaisالعربية
Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

🚨 Lebanon: the ceasefire that is not one

On paper, a ceasefire. On the ground, almost daily Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon. Mid-September: new strikes on Nabatiyah al-Fawqa, artillery fire on four districts in one day, a checkpoint of the Lebanese army forced to withdraw.

According to UNIFIL, Israel maintains nearly 30 military positions in the South, including 8 fortified bases. The United Nations force must withdraw at the end of 2026 — a vacuum that the Lebanese army will have to fill alone, while the disarmament of Hezbollah remains at a standstill.

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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