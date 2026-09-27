Lebanon: a ceasefire that is not a ceasefire

🚨 Lebanon: the ceasefire that is not one
On paper, a ceasefire. On the ground, almost daily Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon. Mid-September: new strikes on Nabatiyah al-Fawqa, artillery fire on four districts in one day, a checkpoint of the Lebanese army forced to withdraw.
According to UNIFIL, Israel maintains nearly 30 military positions in the South, including 8 fortified bases. The United Nations force must withdraw at the end of 2026 — a vacuum that the Lebanese army will have to fill alone, while the disarmament of Hezbollah remains at a standstill.
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