Qeshm: Israel denies having participated in the strikes

The Israeli army claims not to have participated in the American strikes reported on Qeshm. A military spokesman responded negatively to the AFP on Tuesday, 3 November. U.S. officials place the strikes on Monday and describe them as limited and defensive. The Israeli denial does not provide any additional operational details. It must be distinguished from an independent verification of the facts, while the installations affected and the human assessment remain absent from this declaration.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Israeli army denied having participated in the American strikes reported on the Iranian island of Qeshm. Questioned Tuesday, November 3rd on a possible Israeli involvement, a military spokesman replied « no » to the AFP. This statement follows reports of a limited US operation in the Strait of Ormuz.

Qeshm: Israel denies its participation

The response relates to the reported attacks on the southern island of Iran. The spokesperson did not provide additional details in the statement issued. It expresses the position of the Israeli army; it does not constitute an independent verification of the operation.

The denial concerns Israeli participation. He alone does not question information about American strikes. Nor can it be concluded that there is no coordination between the two countries on other operations.

Monday strikes by American sources

Two US officials confirmed to ABC News that the United States had hit Qeshm on Monday, November 2. They presented the operation as limited and defensive. According to one of them, it was responding to an Iranian attack on an American aircraft.

The Israeli denial was therefore published on Tuesday, while these officials place American action the day before. The exact time of the strikes is not established in the items consulted.

Operational details remain incomplete

The U.S. military command for the Middle East had not responded to the requests for comment from ABC News when its article was published. The presentation of a limited operation remains the responsibility of those interviewed. The Israeli denial does not bring any human or inventory of the affected facilities in Qeshm.

Israeli flag photographed on 30 December 2009, according to the photograph and its metadata. Photo archive: Classic clothing Libnanews. This illustration does not represent Qeshm or the strikes reported in November 2026.Source·Licence CC0 1.0.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews