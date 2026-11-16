Saint Charbel: a blessed statue in Paris

A statue of Saint Charbel was installed and blessed on November 15, 2026 in the church of Saint-Pierre-de-Chaillot in Paris. Maroun Ammar, Archbishop Maronite of Saida, presided over the Mass. Offered by Phoenix – Sowers of Peace, the work joins the chapel Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes. This lasting presence prolongs a devotion already alive in the parish and accompanies a French tour of prayer for peace, with relics of the Lebanese saint, from 8 to 17 November.

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A statue of Saint Charbel was installed and blessed Sunday, November 15, 2026 in the church of Saint-Pierre-de-Chaillot in Paris. Maroun Ammar, Archbishop Maronite of Saida, presided over the celebration. This lasting presence is part of a prayer tour for peace in Lebanon and the Middle East.

Saint Charbel has a new place of devotion in the French capital. The church of Saint-Pierre-de-Chaillot, located at 31 avenue Marceau in the 16th arrondissement, hosted on Sunday a statue of the Lebanese monk. The blessing took place at the 11 o’clock Mass, celebrated according to the Maronite rite.

Offered by the association Phoenix – Seeders of Peace, the statue joins the chapel Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes of the church. Deacon Fouad Hassoun participated in this day, organized with the parish led by Bishop Bruno Lefevre Pontalis. An image of Saint Charbel was already present in the church: the installation therefore does not mark a first appearance of his devotion to Chaillot.

Saint Charbel, a place of prayer for the Lebanese of Paris

The presence of the statue will allow the faithful to gather beyond the only Sunday ceremony. In this neighbourhood where Lebanese live, the parish intends to recall the links between France and the Christians of Lebanon. The initiative is also addressed to the French faithful who wish to pray for this country.

The choice of a Maronite celebration gave a special place to this Eastern Christian tradition. The Maronite rite belongs to the liturgical family of Antioch. It retains the use of Syriac in certain parts of the Mass. The Maronite Church is an Eastern Catholic Church in communion with Rome.

This installation extends a devotion already present in several French parishes. The sculptor Bertrand Chevallier-Chantepie, author of the statue of Chaillot, has also made representations of the saint for churches of Saint-Germain-en-Laye and of Aniche. In Paris, the work will remain in the church after the departure of the Lebanese delegation.

Relics on tour in France November 8-17

The Chaillot ceremony is part of a tour organized from 8 to 17 November with relics of Saint Charbel. The Phoenix – Peace Seed Association accompanies Bishop Maroun Ammar during Masses and vigils dedicated to peace in Lebanon, the Middle East and France.

The course includes Vallet, Douai, Aniche, Paris and Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray. In the capital, vigils were enrolled in the program of Notre-Dame de la Salette and Saint-Honoré-d’Eylau. A mass for peace was also planned Sunday evening at Notre-Dame de Compassion, after the morning stage of Chaillot.

D-Annaya to the diaspora

Monk and hermit Maronite, Saint Charbel Makhlouf lived from 1828 to 1898. His tomb is located at St. Maron’s Monastery in Annaya, Lebanon. Canonized in 1977 by Pope Paul VI, he became one of the best known figures of Lebanese Christianity.

In Annaya, as in the diaspora communities, the faithful entrust to his intercession prayer intentions and requests for healing. The statue installed in Chaillot now gives an additional anchor to this devotion in a Paris parish.

The tour is scheduled to finish Tuesday, November 17 at 8:30 p.m. with a vigil at the Basilica Cathedral of Saint-Denis. Maroun Ammar is expected there alongside Bishop Étienne Guillet, bishop of Saint-Denis.

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