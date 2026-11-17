Road transport unions announce a mobilization on 25 November. The modalities remain to be clarified, on the basis of disagreement with the government.

8

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Lebanese road transport federations and trade unions announced a strike and mobilization for Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting on 16 November at the headquarters of the General Confederation of Workers, chaired by Bassam Tleiss. Terms and conditions must be announced at a later date: neither timetables nor points of assembly nor axes concerned have yet been specified in this announcement.

Conflict over the implementation of commitments

Industry representatives blame the government for not implementing the commitments made to them. In particular, Bassam Tleiss insisted on the promised assistance to drivers and on its link with respect to the official tariffs set by the Ministry of Transport. In the trade union argument, this aid must not only support the income of drivers; it must also enable charging to be applied to users.

The trade union leader also referred to expected changes in the road code for several categories of vehicles, including minibuses, buses, tankers and heavy goods vehicles engaged in domestic or international transport. He claims that these commitments remain ineffective. However, the mobilization announcement does not provide any adopted reform text or new government timetable for implementation.

Competition from unauthorized transport

Another part of the dispute concerns the conditions for the exercise of the profession. Trade unions denounce the competition of private vehicles, tuk-tuks and motorcycles used to transport passengers outside the framework they consider legal. They oppose this activity to that of carriers who pay social contributions, taxes, fees and insurance.

This is the position expressed by the representatives of the sector, not a judicial finding drawn up for each operator. Tleiss asks the authorities to apply the rules and decisions governing the activity. It also challenges what it presents as a difference in treatment between professional and public transport organized with the support of the State.

The union leader claims that road transport represents 54,000 families. This figure describes the social weight it assigns to the sector; it does not constitute a validated list of beneficiaries of public aid.

What travellers can remember at this stage

The date of 25 November is announced, but the concrete extent of the disturbances remains unknown. The decision does not make it possible to state that all lines will be interrupted, that all carriers will participate or that roads will be blocked. Nor does the press release set a time limit for presenting the movement as a renewed strike.

The expected details relate to the categories actually mobilised, the timetables and possible gatherings. For professional, school or medical travel, it is this information, and not the only announcement of a trade union call, that will make it possible to assess the necessary alternatives. Until then, the dossier remains that of a mobilisation announced on the basis of disagreement regarding aid to the sector and the application of the transport rules.

Illustration: traffic at Nahr el-Kalb in March 2021. Photograph of archives, unrelated to the conditions of circulation of 25 November 2026. © Libnanews, all rights reserved.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews