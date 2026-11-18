The Régie announces the end of the reception of tobacco crops in the South, including in the region of Rmeich. It also continued to pay aid to farmers unable to plant in 2026. More than 3,600 people benefited according to his report. The purchase of a delivered production and the aid to a private seasonal holding respond to different situations. The communiqué does not provide any total received volume or uniform individual amount of aid.

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The Régie announces that it has completed the reception of tobacco crops in southern Lebanon. At the same time, it indicates that it began to pay aid to farmers who were unable to plant in 2026. More than 3,600 farmers benefited, according to his report.

Tobacco in the South: a campaign completed under constraints

The administration of the Régie highlights the difficulties encountered in the southern localities. It cites in particular the harvests of Rmeich and the surrounding area, in a context of occupation and difficult access to land.

The receipt of the harvest marks the completion of the announced purchase campaign for this region. It concerns farmers who have been able to produce and deliver tobacco. The Régie claims to have worked with them to organize this operation despite the consequences of the attacks on villages, plots and crops.

The institution shall highlight the facilities granted to operators. Its President and CEO, Nassif Seklaoui, had asked his services to help them overcome the difficulties encountered during the campaign.

Two forms of support to distinguish

The purchase of the harvest and the cash aid respond to two different situations. In the first case, a farmer gives a production to the Régie. In the second, the support targets a farmer who was unable to plant during the 2026 season.

The balance sheet of more than 3,600 beneficiaries covers this second category. It therefore does not measure the total number of producers delivering tobacco or the volume received. Nor does it correspond to the number of agricultural families affected throughout the South.

The distinction makes it possible to understand the scope of the announcement: to support the marketing of existing production does not meet the same need as to assist a private seasonal operation.

Distribution of aid continues

The Régie presents the payments as an ongoing transaction, with a balance sheet to date. Its statement does not set a single individual amount. The aid is for farmers who are unable to grow, while the receipt of the crops from the South is announced as completed.

Lebanese Book Tickets, archival photograph published in May 2020. Monetary illustration, without representation of a current payment. © François el Bacha / Libnanews.

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