Bank strike announced, Iraqi visit postponed and exercises in Anfeh: morning landmarks in Lebanon. Kuwait and Bahrain report nocturnal attacks. Equinor is facing a cyberattack and the UN is warning about endocrine disruptors. The verified facts, their limitations and useful information for eight hours.

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Wednesday, 18 November 2026, 8 a.m. edition in Beirut.In Lebanon, the day begins with the call for a bank strike and a change of diplomatic calendar: the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister is postponed. In the Gulf, Kuwait and Bahrain announced new air defence operations during the night. Here are the facts to remember, the announcements still incomplete and the practical information for this morning.

Banks: check services before moving

The Bank Association of Lebanon maintains, in its latest available statement, the call for a warning strike on Wednesday 18 November. The movement must be repeated on the following Wednesdays, unless the Board of Directors decides again. No suspension of this call was detected during the preparation of this edition.

The dispute concerns, in particular, the tax treatment of exchange rate differences and provisions on euro-bonds. LABL challenges their reinstatement into the tax base and requests a change in the tax or legislative framework. This is his position in a dispute, not a court decision giving him reason.

In its response of 16 November, the Ministry of Finance states that it maintains a technical dialogue and recalls that it extended the deadline for the correction of declarations to 15 December. However, it rejects the use of disruption of services as a means of pressure. This tax period does not constitute an announcement of suspension of the strike.

For clients, the announcement of a strike does not provide information on each service in each institution. The availability of agencies, distributors and transfers must be verified directly with the bank concerned. Before the usual opening of the windows, it would be premature to present as a finding a general closure of all establishments.

Iraqi Prime Minister’s visit postponed

Ali Faleh al-Zaïdi is due to stop visiting Beirut this Wednesday. The Iraqi ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Reda al-Husseini, announced on Tuesday night that the trip was postponed until further notice. There are no new dates with this announcement.

The official information provided does not give any specific reason. The postponement cannot therefore be presented either as a definitive annulment or as evidence of a dispute between Baghdad and Beirut. The meetings or economic projects mentioned in the perspective of this visit should not be told as agreements already concluded.

Another distinct change in timing: the presidency of the Lebanese Council announced that no government meeting would be held this week. Nawaf Salam has to leave the country on Thursday for a family motive. The old agenda of a meeting on 19 November no longer constitutes confirmation of its holding.

Aoun: Disarmament through dialogue remains the line displayed

In his Tuesday night TV interview, Joseph Aoun asked Hezbollah to hand over his weapons to the State, refusing to maintain two military decision-making centres. Nevertheless, the President favoured contacts and a negotiated solution to avoid internal confrontation.

At the same time, it defends negotiations for Israeli withdrawal, return of displaced persons, reconstruction and release of prisoners. No specific withdrawal schedule was announced. His proposal for an international verification of disarmament, without Israeli participation, remains a position expressed by the Head of State and not a mechanism already adopted. This political sequence does not make it possible to affirm that an agreement with Hezbollah has been reached.

In Anfeh, exercises with live fire from 9 a.m

The army announced naval exercises in front of the coast of Anfeh, in the Kura, this Wednesday from 9 a.m. until their end. They include live ammunition fire. It calls on the inhabitants and owners of fishing vessels to stay away from the area while they proceed. This is an announced exercise, not a report of fighting on this coast.

Parliament: Committee on Technology does not sit this morning

The official calendar maintains the meetings of the Finance and Foreign Affairs Committees this Wednesday at 10.30 a.m., respectively on the 2027 budget and the Lebanese-Syrian relations. On the other hand, the Information Technology Committee was postponed until Thursday 19 November at 11 a.m. The notification of 16 November replaces the previous schedule which is still visible below on the same page.

Gulf: separate announcements in Kuwait and Bahrain

On the night of 17-18 November, the Kuwaiti General Staff announced that its air defences were facing hostile drones. He explained that the detonations, if any, heard resulted from interceptions and asked to follow the instructions of the authorities. Its announcement does not specify the origin of the devices, their number or the target sites.

In Bahrain, the Defence Force stated in a statement dated Wednesday, 18 November, that it had repelled several Iranian air attacks. It does not provide a count of projectiles or apparatus, or a human or material balance. The attribution to Iran and the result of the interceptions are those announced by the Bahraini army.

These two communications should not be merged into a single regional balance sheet. They also do not allow to transpose at that night the American statements about the absence of damage in the previous episode in Bahrain. An absence of a published balance sheet does not mean that a balance sheet of zero victims has been drawn up.

Equinor: preserved production, undeclared computer incident closed

Norwegian energy group Equinor reported on Tuesday that it detected a cyber attack on some of its computer systems. The press release states that operations and production are not affected. The company claims to have mobilized its teams and informed the competent authorities.

Equinor reports no data theft index, but does not announce the end of the attack. Nor does he designate a person responsible. The continuity of production must therefore be distinguished from the full restoration of computer security, which is not confirmed in the press release consulted this morning.

Health and environment: a new alert on endocrine disruptors

The World Health Organisation and the United Nations Environment Programme published their first major global update since 2012 on substances that could disrupt hormones on 17 November. Their synthesis points out that exposure can begin before birth and that knowledge on health and environmental effects has increased.

Both organizations emphasize mixtures of substances to which people and wildlife are exposed, while many regulatory mechanisms still evaluate chemicals separately. More than 350,000 substances and mixtures are registered for production or use worldwide; only a small fraction was assessed for endocrine disturbance properties.

The report calls for better testing, monitoring and reducing problematic exposures. It is neither a new global ban automatically applicable nor an individual diagnosis: its aim is to inform the decisions of authorities and manufacturers.

Cover: Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, photo of François el Bacha / Libnanews, all rights reserved. Unestablished shooting date. This image does not represent an event this morning.

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