The Iranian army claims a drone attack on American installations at Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait at dawn on 18 November. Reuters and Anadolu report this statement from the Iranian media. It intervened after the Kuwaiti announcement of air defence operations against hostile drones. No impact on the mentioned equipment, human or material damage was independently confirmed. No specific US response was found in the accessible communications during our audit.

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The Iranian army claims to have targeted U.S. military installations at Ali al-Salem airbase in Kuwait at dawn on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. This claim, reported by Reuters and Anadolu from the Iranian media, does not constitute confirmation of the announced impacts.

According to the statement quoted by Anadolu, Iranian drones are reported to have targeted Patriot air defence systems as well as platforms for launching U.S. drones and missiles. Reuters also reports the appointment of Ali al-Salem base by the Iranian army.

A separate claim from the Kuwaiti Alert

On the night of 17-18 November, the Kuwaiti General Staff announced that its air defences were facing hostile drones. It attributed possible detonations to interception operations and requested that official security instructions be followed.

This first announcement, already reported by Libnanews, did not specify the origin of the aircraft, the target sites or the number of drones. It did not give any more human or material results. The Iranian claim therefore brings a new statement about the author and the target of the operation, but not an independent validation of its conduct.

Unconfirmed impacts and damage

At this stage, we have not been able to establish independently that the mentioned equipment has been reached. The information provided does not confirm any casualties, destruction or interruption of the activities of the base. The absence of a verified balance sheet does not mean that there was no damage.

Our research into accessible official communications in the United States and Kuwait has failed to find a specific response to this claim. The site of the US military command CENTCOM was not accessible during this verification. It would therefore be abusive to say that Washington confirmed or denied this attack.

The original Iranian press release could not be consulted directly. The existence of the claim is intersected by the dispatches of Reuters and Anadolu; its military performance remains unverified.

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