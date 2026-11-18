On 17 November MEPs adopted an RN amendment calling into question the timetable for a ban on renting based on the DPE classes. The official vote confirmed 108 votes in favour and 102 against. But the bill is continuing its consideration: this vote does not yet change the applicable law. The wording also retains a minimum energy consumption criterion. Owners and tenants therefore remain subject to the current rules, pending the continuation of the parliamentary journey.

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On Tuesday 17 November, the National Assembly adopted an amendment to the National Assembly abolishing the rental exclusion schedule based on the classes of energy performance diagnosis. This vote on thermal colanders does not yet change the rules applicable to owners and tenants.

Amendment No. 85 rewritten Article 6 of the Bill on the Revitalization and Decentralization of Housing. Public ballot No. 9919 confirmed its adoption by 108 votes to 102, with seven abstentions. This is a first reading vote on a provision of the text, not a final act.

Thermal passageways: what the amendment would change

The draft resolution removes from the Act of 6 July 1989 the paragraphs which lay down the eligible energy classes and their timetable. It also repeals two provisions of article 160 of the Climate and Resilience Act of 2021. The purpose claimed by the authors is to end the lease exclusions related to the labels of the DPE.

However, the amendment does not remove any energy requirement. It reintroduces the reference to a minimum criterion, defined by a final energy consumption ceiling per square metre per year. The system adopted does not itself set the value of this threshold. To present it as a general authorization to rent any dwelling would therefore be incorrect.

A wider choice than government exemptions

The government defended flexibilities conditional on carrying out work. The RN amendment replaces this logic by questioning the timetable itself. According to the media report of the exchanges, Vincent Jeanbrun, Minister of the City and Housing, is opposed. It supported more flexibility without abandoning the housing performance target.

Leftist opposition, on the other hand, denounced the risk of transferring the cost of maintaining energy-efficient housing to tenants. Anaïs Belouassa-Cherifi, MP LFI, highlighted the public health issue. On the contrary, the RN contends that the constraints based on the DPE exacerbate the difficulties of the rental market. These political arguments are not a demonstrated measure of the future impact of the vote.

The current timetable remains applicable

In metropolitan France, G-class dwellings no longer meet the criterion of energy decency since 1 January 2025. This rule applies to contracts signed, renewed or tacitly renewed since that date. The current schedule then provides for the exclusion of housing units F in 2028, followed by housing units E in 2034. Separate deadlines apply in the ultramarine territories concerned.

The vote on 17 November does not suspend any of these obligations. It also does not remove the CPE or other housing safety and security requirements. Lease relations remain governed by the existing texts, not by the provisional wording discussed in Parliament.

The bill was adopted by the Senate on July 8. Its consideration in the Assembly continues under an accelerated procedure. The provision can still evolve as Parliament moves forward. A possible modification of the law requires final adoption, then promulgation and entry into force according to the terms of the finally adopted text.

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