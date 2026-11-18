Amazon announces an additional $7 billion in renewable energy investment in India by 2030. This envelope must be distinguished from the 4 billion already contracted, to which are linked four new wind and solar projects of 934 MW. The group plans to have an Indian portfolio greater than 2 GW once the facilities are operational. These are neither capacities already in operation nor fully realized expenditures. Its carbon intensity target does not measure an equivalent reduction in total emissions.

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Amazon plans to invest an additional $7 billion in renewable energy in India by 2030, according to an announcement published on November 17 and reported by Reuters. This announced envelope adds to $4 billion in already contracted projects. It does not correspond to expenditure already incurred or capacity immediately available.

934 MW linked to existing commitments

The group also presents four wind and solar projects totalling 934 megawatts. Reuters states that they fall within existing commitments, not the new 7 billion envelope. Indian companies Waaree, ReNew and Sunsure must develop them in the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The press release details a 234 MW wind farm and a 200 MW solar-wind hybrid project in Karnataka, as well as two 300 MW solar projects in Madhya Pradesh and 200 MW in Rajasthan. Amazon states that it has secured these projects through electricity purchase contracts, or PPP. These contracts are not an announcement of commissioning.

A portfolio announced beyond 2 GW

Once the facilities are operational, Amazon expects its Indian portfolio to exceed 2 gigawatts of capacity. The 934 MW represent the four projects announced, not the entire portfolio. The press release does not provide a detailed timetable for each release.

The announcement comes as India targets 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity in 2030, Reuters recalls. This national target should not be equated with the power of Amazon’s projects, nor with a commitment to purchase all this electricity by the US group.

Objectives to be distinguished from results

Amazon links these projects to its global goal of reducing the carbon intensity of electricity used by Amazon by 65% by 2030, compared to 2019. A decrease in intensity measures the emissions associated with each unit of electricity consumed. It alone does not mean an equivalent decrease in total company emissions.

At this stage, three elements must therefore be distinguished: an additional investment envisaged by 2030, already contracted projects and their future production. The amounts announced do not lead to the conclusion that all these commitments have already been financed, built or connected.

Cover: Amazon Spheres, Seattle, October 21, 2018, Joe Mabel,CC BY-SA 4.0viaWikimedia Commons. Resized whole photograph and titration Libnanews, composition under the same license. This archive does not represent projects in India.

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