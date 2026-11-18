Mary Peltola won by Associated Press in Alaska’s Senate election, against outgoing Republican Dan S. Sullivan. The last count published grants him 50.12 per cent of the vote, but remains explicitly unofficial. This projection brings the Democratic camp to 56 seats in the next Senate, against 44 to the Republicans. Certification is scheduled for November 25. A dispute over the presence of a senator’s homonym remains distinct from the election result and counting operations.

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Associated Press attributes Mary Peltola the victory in Alaska’s Senate election, against outgoing Republican Dan S. Sullivan. This projection, announced on November 17 in the United States and on the night of November 18 in Lebanon, brings to 56 the Democratic camp in the next Senate, against 44 the Republicans, according to the agency. It is not valid for the official certification of the vote.

50.12 % in the last published statement

The survey of the Alaska Elections Division, timed from 17 November at 5.46 p.m. local time, gave 144,302 votes in Peltola, or 50.12 per cent, compared with 131,844 in Dan S. Sullivan, or 45.8 per cent. The difference is 12,458 votes. The document recorded 287,896 votes cast for this seat and always marked « unofficial results ».

Two other candidates were listed: Gerald L. Heikes, with 6,105 votes, and Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., the same name as the outgoing senator, with 4,760 votes. Candidates registered directly by voters total 885 votes. The 401 counting electoral districts reported results, but this complete geographic coverage does not mean that all ballots were finally processed.

A separate projection of certification

In its explanation of the decision, AP indicated that crossing the 50% threshold allows Peltola to win without redistribution of preferences if this majority continues. The Agency also believes that it would remain in a position to win if the preferential voting mechanism were ultimately to be used. It is his electoral analysis, not an administrative proclamation.

The Electoral Division announced the start of redistribution operations on 18 November for races that needed it. It sets 25 November as the target date for certification. Alaska Public Media recalls that newsletters sent from abroad may still arrive until 18 November, within the applicable time limits. The official result therefore remains to be established.

One additional seat, not a new discovered majority

The Alaska projection expands a democratic majority already acquired in the national projections. It concerns the Senate that will take office in January 2027, not an immediate change in the composition of the current chamber. This follow-up is distinct from our published during the vote on 3 november, before the results.

A dispute over the two Sullivans

The campaign was marked by accusations about the recruitment of the senator’s homonym. Peltola stated that he did not know about the other candidates, except for his and the outgoing. These accusations are not an established fraud.

According to Alaska Public Media, the U.S. Department of Justice appealed the rejection of its application to prevent certification pending an investigation into possible confusion among voters. The media stated that the government had not requested an accelerated procedure. This judicial approach must be distinguished from the counting, projection of PA and future certification.

Cover: portrait of Mary Peltola published in 2022 by her office at Congress, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons; Libnanews dressing. Photograph of archives, unrelated to the election night of 2026.

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