The carnage of Oslo, a symptom of the drifts of Western intellectual thought

Poster of the gathering planned in Strasbourg on 2 July 2011 of the first transatlantic conference against Islamisation. The alliance between extreme European law and Israel: a moral imposture of the alliance of descendants of the victims of Hitler’s genocide with the spiritual heirs of their former executioners. Anders Behring Breivik, author of the attacks in Norway, July 2011, quotes several […]

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Poster of the gathering planned in Strasbourg on 2 July 2011 of the first transatlantic conference against Islamisation.

The alliance between extreme European law and Israel: a moral imposture of the alliance of descendants of the victims of Hitler’s genocide with the spiritual heirs of their former executioners.

Anders Behring Breivik, the author of the attacks in Norway, July 2011, quotes several dozens of Bat Ye的or in his manifesto to explain his act. The name of « Bat Ye His pen name Bat Ye In her book (Eurabia, Islam and Dhimmitude), she denounces an agreement, according to her, between certain European governing bodies and Arab countries to submit Europe to the Arab world in order to form a new entity which she calls « Eurabia ».

In his 1500-page manifesto, the Norwegian terrorist quotes Alain Finkielkraut several times. This is what Anders Behring Breivik would have written in his manifesto « A European Declaration of Independence – 2083 » (2083, a declaration of European independence): « French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut has warned that the lofty idea of ‘the war on race’ is graduatedly turning into a hideously false ideology. And this anti-racism will be for the 21st century what Communism was for the 20th century: A source of violence « French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut warned that a generous idea of a war against racism is gradually becoming a monstrously false ideology. And this anti-racism will be in the 21st century what communism was in the 20th century: a source of violence.

Oslo, place loaded with a heavy symbolism

A heavy symbolic site, Oslo, whose seat of government was the subject of a deadly attack on Friday, July 22, 2011, served as a framework for negotiations leading to the first Israeli-Palestinian direct agreements, the Oslo Accords, on November 13, 1993.

Bad Hasard, package effect or premeditation? The carnage, which killed 76 people, took place in the aftermath of the Norwegian government’s commitment to « recognition of the Palestinian State » at the next UN General Assembly to be held next September, while the young people of the Norwegian Labour Party at congresses in the neighbouring island of the capital were advocating a more radical action up to Israel’s economic boycott. To the point that a well-known Israeli journalist, Gilad Atzmon, does not hesitate to raise openly the question of the link between this butchery and the BDS campaign (Boycott, Disinvestment, Sanctions) which the young socialists demanded to apply against Israel on the model of South Africa of apartheid (1).

Yasser Arafat, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization, and the Israeli signatories to the agreement, Labour Prime Minister Ytzhak Rabin, who had since been assassinated by an ultra-Zionist, and Shimon Fathers, then Minister of Foreign Affairs, had jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize, the only of the five Nobel Prizes awarded by Norway under the will of the chemist Alfred Nobel. The Israeli government, which had already emptied the Oslo accords from its substance during the first visit to the government of Benyamin Netanyahu in 1995, is also considering the possibility of abrogating these agreements altogether in retaliation for the declaration of Palestine’s independence.

Work of a Christian fundamentalist, close to the circles of the far right, this attack recalls the links of the extreme European right with Israel in an alliance against nature based on a particularly Islamophobic ideology. According to his own confession, Anders Behring Breivik, the main suspect of the double murderous attack by Oslo, a former member of the « Progress Party » (FrP), the populist right, is a revanchard nationalist, driven by a visceral aversion to Islam.

The Western press has dealt with by mutism, even in a guilty indifference, the semantic and political drifts of this unlikely alliance between Israel and well-known European anti-Semites, sealed by a « Declaration of Jerusalem » in December 201O, whose paradoxical effect has been to degrade a little more Israel’s image in the world while clearing European populists.

Encouraged by a xenophobic climate relayed at European level by the campaign for freedom of expression on the occasion of the publication of Mohammed’s cartoons, a whole terminology of stigmatization was forged by the most prominent Israeli media intellectuals, to accuse a whole section of the population hostile to the unilateralism of the Israeli-American axis.

Fascism, Eurabia, Islamic leftist: Bat Ye‘or, Alain Finkielkraut Alexandre Adler, Yvan Riouffol, Philippe Val, Bernard Henri Levy and Dominique Strauss Khan

Not a major European newspaper has made any criticism against this islamophobic and arabophobic phraseology which has flourished in political debates, especially in the media, under cover of the fight against « Islamic terrorism », in order in fact to castigate the refractories to Western hegemonic thought.

Not one has made any reservation against demagogic words, such as « fasc Islamism » (2), the preferred expression of the magical tandem of the newspaper Le Figaro Alexandre Adler and Yvan Rioufol, or Eurabia » (3), the expression coined by the theoretician of the European right-wing ultra, Bat Ye.

Not a single single word in the face of the work of historical deconstruction undertaken by Alain Finkielkraut (4) and Bernard Henry Lévy, presenting, in a kind of anti-Arab revisionism, « radical Islamism as a variant of this global phenomenon that was, almost a century ago, fascism », or the systematic denigration of the « Arab policy of France » initiated by the CRIF with the active support of Philippe Val, director of Radio France, and Dominique Strauss Khan, whose flamboyant socialist denounced the « superchery » before his forced residence in Manhattan for displaced behavior.

Not one has done pedagogy on this complex problem, in particular against this tendentious presentation of the facts, which makes Muslims in general and Arabs in particular responsible for all the evils of the planet, while the whistleblowers of Islam in its various declinations, like the novel investigator Bernard Henri Lévy, greeted, at other times, the Afghan Mujahedin as well as Afghan Arabs as « freedom fighters » in the midst of the anti-Soviet war of Afghanistan (1980-1989).

Not one has highlighted the Muslim World’s contribution to the implosion of the Soviet Union and to the Freedom of Europe. The fact that the Muslim World and the Arab World were the main allies of the Atlantic alliance in the implosion of the Soviet bloc at the climax of the Soviet-American Cold War, and also one of the main providers of fighters during the two World Wars (1914-1918/ 1939-1945) for the liberation of France from the Nazi yoke, together with the great loser of their privileged alliance with the United States of America, whose heavy contribution was accompanied by the slightest concession on their central cause: the Palestinian cause.

The same guilty mutism was observed during the political junction between the European far right and the most xenophobic fringe of the Israeli political chessboard, to the point that the movements in Israel of the most radical European leaders became a compulsory exercise of the electoral process, a necessary passage of the formidable political and moral rehabilitation of anti-Semitism (5).

The alliance between extreme European law and Israel: a moral imposture of the alliance of descendants of the victims of Hitler’s genocide with the spiritual heirs of their former executioners.

Among these media operations, with electoral dividends, it is important to mention the displacement of an impressive delegation of nearly thirty-five parliamentarians and European officials from the far right, carried out on 18 December 2010 in Israel, during the holiday of Christmas. The delegation covered the whole range of European right-wing sensitivities, from UDC populists to Swedish fascists, whose common bond was an equal Islamophobia, amplified by the Nazi or anti-Semitic past proven by some of the participants.

The delegation was composed of the following personalities: Geert Wilders, founder of the PVV (Partij voor de Vrijheid, Party for Freedom), Dutch populist party, Filip Dewinter and Frank Creyelman (responsible for the Foreign Affairs Committee, Belgian Parliament), Heinz-Christian Strache (successor of Jorg Haider), René Stadtkewitz (president of the Wilderian Freedom Party, Germany), Kent Ekeroth (responsible for the Swedish Democratic Party), Swiss and of course Danes, whose extreme right is openly Atlanticist.

During this tour, Geert Wilders will also be entitled to a personal interview with Avigdor Lieberman, the Israeli xenophobic minister of foreign affairs, while, for his part, the delegation was received at the Knesset in a guest house, then by the mayor of Ashkelon (with Aix en Provence), on the occasion of a conference organized at the local university, David Buskila, Mayor of Sederot (with Antony), a member of the Labour Party, as well as by Kahanist Moshe Feiglin, an important member of the Likud, before a tour in « Samaria ».

The delegation called for a « European Freedom Alliance (EFA) » which is none other than the name of the European branch of the « American Freedom Alliance », one of these neo-conservative Islamophobic compendia funded by billionaire lobbyist Aubrey Chernick. The latter has signed a « Jerusalem Declaration », which proposes an alliance of democracies against « a new global threat of totalitarian type: Islamism ».

Focused against Islam (not against Islamism), rooted in the theory of the « Shock of Civilizations », supporters of direct democracy against elites, these movements anxious to get rid of the bulky oripals of anti-Semitism have made a tactical link with Israel promoted to the rank of « West’s Rempart »; a variant of the expression of French President Nicolas Sarkozy and the journalist of the express, Christophe Barbier, presenting the Hebrew state, as a « rempart of the Free World », during the Israeli war of destruction in Gaza in December 2007-January 2008.

The same erratic logic feeds the thinking of Claude Goasguen, the UMP mayor of the XVIth arrondissement of Paris, who is par excellence for binationality, while, paradoxically, he is the sponsor of the most problematic of binationals, Gilad Shalit, the English-speaking Israeli tankist without any linguistic or heritage connection with France, who nevertheless remembered his French nationality at the precise time of his capture in Gaza by Palestinian Hamas.

Prompts to denounce, in any way and out of the question, « the brown, red, black alliance », according to their own falsely scientific terminology, these forgers will be of extreme manslaughter towards this moral imposture represented by the alliance of Israeli xenophobia with the European anti-Semitic, that is, the alliance of descendants of the victims of Nazism with the spiritual heirs of their former executioners.

Islamophobia is a mass ideology that slowly permeates French society

« Islamophobia is a mass ideology that slowly permeates French society, » observes Nicolas Lebourg, historian of the far right, pointing to the responsibility of both the extreme right-wing radical French, as well as the UMP, the intellectuals of the secular left or the great television channels.

« The Islamophobic argument was born at the margin, in the extreme radical right, before spreading in French society. The wars in the former Yugoslavia marked a turning point, with the first diffusions of the idea that Europe is being Islamised. Including in the high ranks of the French staff and in a part of the secular left the idea was circulating that Serbia was, in Kosovo, defending Europe against Islamization. For the past ten years, Islamophobic discourse has become legitimate. Today we hear it on the big TV channels. It’s too easy to point only radicals. In France, the discourse of the extreme radical right is only the caricature of that heard at the extreme traditional right, at the UMP, or in a part of the intellectuals of the secular left. The terminology used in France constantly evokes, to varying degrees, invasion and colonization. From the moment people are constantly suggested that they are invaded, it makes sense that at the end of a moment it is arming some people. It’s a mass ideology that slowly permeates society, » he explains in an interview released on July 25, 2011.

The first « Transatlantic Anti-Islamisation » Conference

This unadulterated honeymoon was to end with a great ceremonial in Strasbourg in the summer of 2011 with the first « Transatlantic Anti-Islamisation » conference. Scheduled Saturday, July 2, 2011, the conference did not finally take place. The organizers canceled because of the refusal of the Catholic Institute to grant them a room.

The plateau was to bring together the main bridgeheads of Islamophobia on both sides of the Atlantic. Christine Tasin and Pierre Cassen de Riposte Layique/Resistance Républicaine were to speak, as were Fabrice Robert, president of the Identity Bloc. The organizers also invited Roberta Moore, representative of the « Jewish section » of the English Defence League, as well as Pamela Geller, an American activist, close to John Bolton, a hawk of George W. Bush’s administration, for whom he served as ambassador to the United Nations. Author of the book « The Post-American Presidency: The Obama Administration’s War Against America », Patricia Geller also animates « Stop Islamization of America ». Danes Anders Gravers, who founded in the wake of the Mohammed cartoons case, the group « Stop Islamisation of Europe », was one of the workers’ ankles of this gathering.

All these great democrats, bearers of civilization, teachers of lessons, should nevertheless remember, in the interest of the credibility of their universal message, this rule of moral hygiene, which they should erect in a cardinal unalterable line: Our friends are our friends, our enemies are our enemies, but the enemies of our enemies are not necessarily our friends.

References 1-On this issue, to the attention of the English-speaking readership See the article by the Israeli journalist Gilad ATzmon GILAD ATZMON: WAS THE MASSACRE IN NORWAY A ACTION TO BDS? http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/gilad-atzmon-was-the-massacre-in-norway-a-reaction-to-bds.html 2- This term is particularly used by Alexandre Adler and Yvan Rioufol, (Journal le Figaro) and the group of intellectuals gravitating in the orbit of the magazine « The Best of the Worlds » by recycling the terminology of Bernard Lewis, the American pro Israeli Islamologist, as well as the expression « Green fascism » or « the black red brown alliance » to castigate any critical thought towards pro-Western unilateralism. 3 – Eurabia: term coined by Bat Ye His pen name Bat Ye In her book (Eurabia, Islam and Dhimmitude), she denounces an agreement, according to her, between certain European governing bodies and Arab countries, to submit Europe to the Arab world in order to form a new entity called Eurabi. Anders Behring Breivik, the author of the attacks in Norway, July 2011, quotes several dozens of Bat Ye的or in his manifesto to explain his act. 4- About Alain Finkielkraut, see his speech at the Centre de civilisation française at the University of Warsaw on 27 June 2011 on the theme « Who is afraid of multiculturalism in Europe? » where the philosopher develops his demonstration of the disappearance of French identity. In the 1,500-page report, the Norwegian terrorist quotes Alain Finkielkraut several times. This is what Anders Behring Breivik would have written in his manifesto « A European Declaration of Independence – 2083 » (2083, a declaration of European independence): « French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut has warned that the lofty idea of ‘the war on race’ is graduatedly turning into a hideously false ideology. And this anti-racism will be for the 21st century what Communism was for the 20th century: A source of violence « French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut warned that a generous idea of a war against racism is gradually becoming a monstrously false ideology. And this anti-racism will be in the 21st century what communism was in the 20th century: a source of violence[it, in an interview with the Israeli daily Haaretz, 17 November 2005, edlr]. Other French people are quoted by the Norwegian murderer: Jacques Chirac (the noises the smells), Nicolas Sarkozy « the sheep that the « brain in the bathtubs ». According to figures from the UN and the Ined (Institut national de la démographie), however, the proportion of immigrants (foreigners residing in France and French who acquired nationality) has been stable for 20 years: 10.7% in 2010 compared with 10.4% in 1990.’ http://www.rue89.com/2011/07/27/finkielkraut-malade-de-son-obsession-du-metissement-215843 5- On the junction between Israel and the Israeli far right, see https://geo.dailymotion.com/player.html?video=xjog5x& and the « Israel: Propaganda » series of www.renenaba.com

1st part: Good use of the Bible https://www.renenaba.com/israel-de-la-propagande-part-13-2/

2nd strand: Hasbara, Kiss, spot and shot, the vade mecum of communication tools https://www.renenaba.com/israel-de-la-propagande-part-23/

3rd part: « The Soft Warfare: Al Jazeera as an example and the Sayanims as a contribution. https://www.renenaba.com/israel-de-la-propagande-part-33/

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