700,000 children deprived of education in Gaza

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Life for Relief and Development continues to open new schools to enable children to find school benches

The Gaza Strip is facing one of the most serious educational crises in the world following the massive destruction of school infrastructure since October 2023. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), close to700,000 children aged 4-17are now deprived of their fundamental right to education. Evaluations show that98 per cent of schoolswere damaged to different degrees, while more than93 %require complete rehabilitation or complete reconstruction.

About81% of schoolswere hit directly, making the majority of establishments unusable. Many of them have been transformed into shelters for displaced families. Higher education also suffered considerable losses:95% of universities and instituteswere damaged, affecting close to90,000 studentsand more than5,200 teachers and university staff, whose academic activities remain interrupted.

In view of this situation,Life for Relief and Development (LIFE)launched a project to restore access to education through the construction of a new school in the northern Gaza Strip. This initiative is part of the organization’s efforts to enable war-affected children to return to school in a safe, modern and adapted environment, while helping to limit the consequences of a prolonged interruption in learning.

DrAbdulwahab Allawna, LIFE Regional Director for the Middle East, explains that the construction of the facility was carried out as a matter of urgency to ensure the continuity of education despite exceptional circumstances.

» The school was built on an area of3,000 square metres. It includes20 fully equipped classroomswith desks and whiteboards, two administrative offices,seven health units, a complete electricity grid, a main gate and a protective fence. All these facilities have been designed to provide students with a safe, functional learning environment that meets current educational needs. »

The establishment operates on a system of several daily rotations. Each rotation accommodates approximately800 students, allowing for close4,800 childrenreceive education every day. This capacity helps to reduce overcrowding in schools still operating in northern Gaza and expand access to education despite the critical lack of school infrastructure.

According toAbu Suhaib, coordinator of the LIFE office in Gaza, this project goes beyond simply building a school building. It constitutes a sustainable investment in the rehabilitation of the Palestinian education sector and aims at improving access to education, reducing the financial burdens of families, strengthening social stability and providing children with a more promising future.

He also stressed that the beneficiaries were not just students. Parents, teachers, administrative staff, families and the local community as a whole will also benefit from improved educational infrastructure and services.

The coordinator said the project was designed as a long-term investment in the reconstruction of the education system in Gaza. The principles of sustainability have been integrated into all stages of the planning, construction and delivery of the institution to ensure the continuity of educational services for many years.

LIFE also worked closely with thepalestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education, as well as with representatives of the local community, in order to ensure compliance with national standards of education and to meet the most urgent needs of the inhabitants.

The project was carried out in a particularly complex humanitarian and security context. The teams faced continued hostilities, traffic restrictions, disruptions in supply chains and repeated interruptions in field operations. Despite these difficulties, the project was completed in accordance with the schedule, thanks to the efforts of the technical and humanitarian teams.

According to LIFE, the provision of a safe school environment is an essential element in the recovery of war-affected children. Regular access to education promotes school attendance, improves learning outcomes and contributes to the psychological and social well-being of students. The project is also helping to reduce early school leaving and learning losses caused by long months of interruption.

The school was built using robust metal structures and high quality covering materials adapted to local climatic conditions. The electrical grids, water and sewerage facilities, classroom equipment and safety facilities were carried out in accordance with existing technical standards, in order to limit future maintenance requirements and ensure the sustainability of the facility.

For children, this school represents much more than a new building: it symbolizes the return to a more stable life and the possibility of rebuilding their future.

Mohammad, 11 years old, says:

« I felt great joy when I entered this new school. I missed classes and friends a lot. Today, I have again a classroom, teachers and a place to learn. My dream is to become an engineer to one day participate in the reconstruction of Gaza. »

Sara, 12share the same hope:

« I was afraid I would never go back to school. When this new school opened, I felt that my future was starting again. I like to learn with my peers and dream of becoming a doctor to help the people of my community. »

Beyond its commitment to education,Life for Relief and Developmentcontinues its humanitarian programmes for the most vulnerable people in Gaza. This month, the organisation is preparing a campaign to support60,000 orphansthroughout the Gaza Strip.

In recent months, LIFE teams have provided ongoing assistance to orphans and their families, particularly those living in internally displaced persons camps. This aid includes the monthly distribution ofvouchersto meet basic needs, as well as the regular distribution ofcomplete food basketswith the aim of mitigating the effects of the humanitarian crisis and supporting the most affected families.

Through these initiatives, LIFE reaffirms its commitment to contribute not only to the emergency response but also to the long-term recovery of Gaza. By investing in education and supporting the most vulnerable children, the organization aims to provide new generations with the means to rebuild their future and strengthen the resilience of their communities.