Tannourine: a wolf comes out of an agricultural basin

In Ain al-Beida, in the Tannourine region, a grey wolf trapped in an agricultural basin managed to get out by helping with plastic coating, according to the story reported on 13 November. Residents had spotted it. Security forces, municipal police and environmental activists visited the area during the night. The duration of his detention and his veterinary condition are not specified. The presence of the wolf is already documented in the area, without allowing for a current count.

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A grey wolf, stuck in an agricultural basin in Ain al-Beida in the Tannourine region, managed to get out. The episode was reported Friday 13 November 2026 by a Lebanese news agency. The animal had been spotted by local residents.

According to this account, he used the plastic coating on the edge of the basin to climb up. He grabbed it with his teeth, and then he was served to win the exit. The photographs disseminated with the information show the animal in contact with the water and the tarpaulin that covers the agricultural holding.

A grey wolf spotted in Tannourine

Members of the security forces, municipal police and environmental activists visited the area during the night. Their presence was intended to ensure that the animal was able to leave the pelvis. The available account therefore describes an output obtained by the wolf itself, not an extraction carried out by a rescue team.

The exact time of his fall and the length of time spent in the hold are not specified. No veterinary examination is mentioned. The exit of the pelvis is reported, but it alone does not lead to the conclusion that there is no injury.

An already documented presence in the region

Wolf is not a foreign animal to the Tannourine Mountains. In a fact sheet published in February 2013, the Society for the Protection of Nature in Lebanon already mentioned its presence among mammals in the cedar reserve. The document described a forest mixing cedar, brush, rocky canyon and streams.

This ancient landmark brings a local context, not a current count. It does not make it possible to estimate the numbers in 2026 or to establish that the animal of Ain al-Beida came from the reserve. The incident occurred in an agricultural basin; No location within the protected area was announced.

The circumstances of wolf entry into the holding remain unknown. The available report also does not specify where it went after it was released.

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