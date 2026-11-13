Essentials in 5 minutes: 13 November, afternoon

Separate incidents are reported in Yater and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, South Lebanon. Syria announces a third case of poliovirus and Lebanon is strengthening its prevention. Aman 2.0 targets 150,000 families in 2027 after the $200 million loan vote. In Gaza, MSF describes the hospital services affected in Nasser. In France, lots of yogurt are recalled. This afternoon’s edition distinguishes the announcements, the balance sheets assigned and the steps still needed.

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In southern Lebanon, fire and the release of a sound grenade were reported this Friday, 13 November. Lebanon strengthens its prevention against polio after the announcement of a third case in Syria. Social protection is preparing for enlargement, while Nasser Hospital in Gaza is suffering the consequences of a new strike. In France, a recall of yogurt calls for accurate verification of batches.

Afternoon item of 13 November 2026, based on information available at 3:49 p.m. Beirut time.

South Lebanon: Separate incidents in Yater and Zawtar

A Lebanese public source reported the firing of a sound grenade by a drone to Yater, with no injuries according to his correspondent. The dispatch was issued at 1342 hours this Friday, but does not specify the exact time of the incident.

A second dispatch, issued at 1427 hours, reported several shells fired by a Merkava tank near Zawtar al-Sharqiyah. She also mentioned machine-gun sweeping shots since the morning. There is no human or material record accompanying this information. The absence of injuries in Yater should therefore not be extended to Zawtar.

These two reports concern different localities and means. In addition to the incidents in the South, they do not allow for an overall assessment of the day.

Polio: third case in Syria, vigilance in Lebanon

The Syrian Ministry of Health announced on 12 November a third poliovirus infection in Mayadin, Deir ez-Zor governorate. This new count updates that of two cases previously reported. The authorities call on families to complete routine vaccination and to participate in additional campaigns according to the areas and age groups concerned.

In Lebanon, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday an emergency meeting chaired by Rakan Nassereddine. According to its press release, the response provides for coordination with the General Security at official border crossings. The aim is to check the vaccination of children and to make it easier to catch up with missing doses, not to announce the closure of borders.

The Ministry states that Lebanon remains free of polio for the twenty-third consecutive year. He called for checking the notebooks and not postponing vaccinations. Doses are offered free of charge in the primary care network and with program partners. Epidemiological surveillance must accompany this prevention.

Aman 2.0: a target of 150,000 families, not an immediate opening

The 12 November parliamentary vote on the World Bank’s $200 million loan is opening a new stage for social protection. The Ministry of Social Affairs plans to start Aman 2.0 in 2027, after administrative preparations and implementing provisions.

The coverage would increase from approximately 106,000 to 150,000 families. The Ministry plans to update the criteria and regularly verify situations in order to better reach households impoverished by the war and economic crisis. The objective combines monetary aid, economic inclusion and access to social services.

This schedule is not an immediate payment announcement to new recipients. The procedures for registration, selection and payment should specify the implementation. The proposed $70 million national contribution for Budget 2027 is a separate budgetary decision from the loan.

Gaza: Nasser Hospital services heavily affected

Doctors Without Borders condemned on 12 November the Israeli attack on the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunes, which occurred the previous night. The organization reported six deaths, including one child and one surgeon, and 52 injuries. This balance sheet remains attributed to MSF.

According to the organization, emergencies, radiology, laboratory and operating rooms have been decommissioned. Hospital spaces were also damaged. The complex is the main referral hospital in southern Gaza and, according to MSF, serves approximately 1.3 million people.

The organization reports having already treated two injured doctors and another patient in a separate building. These cares do not mean that all the services affected have resumed their activity. The release documents their status on November 12, without attesting to a general recovery on Friday afternoon.

France: Identify recalled yogurt before consuming it

A notice published on November 12 concerns certain lots of Yoplait Basket sold throughout France until that date. It calls for the cessation of consumption and destruction of the products concerned. The manufacturer describes a stinging taste and inflated or missealed packaging due to yeasts affecting quality, without any health risk identified in this notice.

The check shall cover the bar code, the lot followed by the letter M and the consumption deadline, in particular 3, 4, 7 or 8 December 2026 for the references of form 2026-11-0084. The recall does not cover all products of the brand.

The compensation announced is a discount voucher on the lots concerned, not an automatic cash refund. The contact number given is 0800 00 61 99.

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