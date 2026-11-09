Polymarket: trade in betting on Lebanon

Polymarket offers bets on Israeli strikes against Lebanon. This editorial examines their rules, numbers and risks related to confidential military information, based on documented prosecutions in Israel and the United States. He denounces the transformation of violence into a prospect of financial gain for some.

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Editorial. The bets on Lebanon now have their strike schedule. On Polymarket, a market proposes to speculate on an Israeli military action against the country, day after day, in November 2026. The 11 November contract, consulted on 9th, turns a possible attack into a financial result. U.S. and Israeli judicial precedents also show why the risk of exploiting confidential military information deserves serious consideration. They do not make it possible to accuse participants in the Lebanese market. On the other hand, they make it very difficult to present this trade as a mere collective exercise of forecasting.

Betting on Lebanon, cut by day

The mechanism is concrete. A page brings together separate contracts over several days of November. Each contract contrasts two results, depending on whether or not a transaction meets the advertised criteria. For 11 November, the day considered is that of Jerusalem. The market was still active and unresolved at our consultation on November 9, 2026.

It therefore does not refer to a general declaration of war or to peace in Lebanon. It concerns the realization of a precisely defined military event. Several days can meet the criteria: they are not the exclusive answers to a single question. Adding their percentages would make no sense.

This organization deserves to be looked at for what it produces. A inhabited territory becomes a series of delays. Waiting for a possible strike is part of a transaction schedule. Violence is thus made negotiable, in an interface that brings military news closer to other events proposed for speculation.

A Financial Definition Sorting Violence

The rules essentially retain certain Israeli air strikes and certain ground-to-ground missiles directly affecting Lebanese territory. These include artillery fire, ground incursions, cyber operations, pre-impact intercepted ammunition and several categories of drones or short-range weapons. The debris of intercepted projectiles is not enough, even if they cause damage.

The perimeter includes land and inland waters, but excludes airspace and maritime waters. The resolution is based on the official information of the Governments and armed forces concerned and on a consistent set of reports deemed credible. Contradictory information may extend the examination for three full days.

These criteria explain the difference between the experience of the inhabitants and the result of the contract. A day can involve real violence without triggering the payment associated with the « yes ». Conversely, a rule strike does not need to reach a specified number of casualties to count.

The data sheet shall set an end date for 12 November at 0459 UTC. This computer schedule does not replace the day of 11 November, Jerusalem time, which is governed by the rules. Nor does it guarantee an immediate resolution, since challenges may delay the resolution.

The general documentation states that a winning share gives a dollar after resolution, while a losing share loses its value. The result follows a procedure called UMA, which allows to propose and then contest a response. This procedure determines the financial fate of the contract. It does not constitute a judicial investigation into the attack or a decision on its legality.

The contract is therefore not an explicit bet on a death record. But this clarification does not dispel moral objection. The possibility of an attack is sufficient to become a earner. Human suffering remains outside the calculation, while the technical qualification of weapon becomes decisive.

What the displayed dollars show

The survey conducted in the public data of Polymarket on 9 November at 1821 UTC distinguished two scales. The November 11 contract had a cumulative volume of $561.42. All contracts in the November series amounted to $31,689.31. The latter amount is therefore not the only day of the 11.

The volume adds up transactions. It does not represent the benefit of the participants, nor does it represent the amount permanently lost, nor does it represent a pool for the winners. A position can change hands several times. Assimilating these exchanges to as much new money committed would artificially increase the scope of the figure.

For the 11 November contract, the data separately indicated a liquidity of $3,469.69. This liquidity measure also does not constitute a profit. It also does not guarantee that a large volume can be executed at a visible price. Both sizes describe different aspects of the market.

Finally, the statement indicated that transaction costs were deactivated on this contract. There is therefore no way to turn its volume into revenue allocated to Polymarket. The criticism here concerns the marketing of violence and the possible gains of financial positions, without inventing a commission drawn from each strike.

A course does not predict a strike with certainty

The same snapshot gave an indicative price of $0.765 for the « yes ». The best buyer price was $0.72, the best seller price of $0.81. Their average explains the 76.5% indicator. The last exchange recorded was $0.73. These different values describe one order book, not three military assessments.

Polymarket presents its prices as implicit probabilities. Its aid centre, however, explains that they are based on supply and demand. The price displayed normally corresponds to the middle of the gap between buyers and sellers. When this gap exceeds ten cents, the platform uses the last exchange price.

It would therefore be misleading to announce that the real probability of an attack is 76.5%. This number reflects a rating at a given time. It depends in particular on the money present, the orders available and the expectations of the participants. It does not replace audited information or an independent risk assessment.

In Israel, a case based on military secrets

The risk of using inside information is not only a matter of intellectual speculation. On 12 February 2026, the Israeli authorities announced proceedings against a reservist and a civilian. They suspected that they had used classified military information for bets on Polymarket. The announced qualifications included security offences, corruption and obstruction of justice.

Evidence released at the end of March clarified the file. It concerns a reservist commander of the Air Force and civilian Omer Ziv. According to the accusation reported by the Israeli press, the military reportedly transmitted information prior to the Israeli strikes of 13 June 2025 against Iran. Profit sharing would have been agreed.

The account of the indictment published on 31 March mentions 128,432 dollars of profit for Ziv at the opening of the conflict, then other bets. This is an alleged gain in this case, not an amount attributable to each of the two men. Other publications present different amounts, the scope of which is not sufficiently detailed. Adding them would produce a groundless number.

These proceedings establish the existence of a judicial case, not the definitive guilt of the persons concerned. No conviction decision was found in the verified sources for this article. The link with the military apparatus is nevertheless precise: the charge is against an officer having access to operational information, not an alleged identity from a pseudonym.

In the United States, bets on Operation Maduro

Another case directly concerns an American soldier. On 23 April 2026, the Manhattan Federal Prosecutor’s Office released the indictment of Gannon Ken Van Dyke. According to the prosecution, this soldier participated in the preparation and execution of Operation Absolute Resolve, conducted to capture Nicolás Maduro. He allegedly exploited the classified information to which he had access.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office describes approximately 13 bets placed between 27 December 2025 and 2 January 2026. The contracts included the presence of American forces in Venezuela and Maduro’s departure from power. The stakes would have amounted to approximately $33,034. The alleged profit is $409,881. These two amounts do not mean the same thing.

The CFTC, the US Derivative Market Authority, has initiated a parallel civil proceeding. It has a profit in excess of $404,000 on a particular contract for Maduro. This smaller amount should not be added to that of the prosecution service, which covers a set of positions.

Van Dyke challenges the prosecution. On 26 October 2026, Judge Margaret Garnett rejected her application for annulment of the indictment. This refusal does not constitute a verdict of guilt. The factual issues still need to be decided in the proceedings.

The US prosecution also welcomed Polymarket’s cooperation in the investigation. This element must be included in the examination of the file. The platform is not, by this case alone, demonstrated to be an accomplice in the acts accused of the military. However, post-fact-finding cooperation does not answer the whole question of prevention.

Operational secrecy as a financial advantage

Both cases describe a comparable problem, despite different legal procedures and qualifications. An ordinary participant tries to anticipate a decision based on public information. A person informed of military preparations could have an advantage of another kind: to know what is being prepared before others can verify it.

The term « initiated crime » often summarizes this risk in public debate. It does not exempt from examining the individual prosecution counts of each country. A military secrecy offence, a corruption charge and fraud on a financial contract are not legally interchangeable. Presenting them as convictions already acquired would distort the file.

The stakes also exceed the only loyalty between betters. If charges are established, information entrusted to a public mission becomes a private resource. The calendar of an operation can then be monetized. The anticipation of armed intervention is no longer limited to analysis: it opens up the possibility of taking personal advantage of it.

Lebanon must not become an array of gains

This logic particularly affects a country where strikes involve daily life, travel and family safety. On 17 June 2026, UNICEF reported 247 children killed and 992 injured since the intensification of hostilities on 2 March. This dated balance sheet does not constitute an updated total in November. It recalls the human reality that the language of contracts leaves out the field.

A « yes » bet can win if the planned attack occurs. This does not make it possible to know the intimate convictions or wishes of each holder. But financial incentives exist: a violent event can improve its position. To denounce it does not require to lend all participants a will to provoke victims.

The ethical problem would remain even with perfectly equal information between the betting parties. A platform chooses to organise a market on armed acts. It gives a price to their eventuality and a financial outcome upon confirmation. For those living under this threat, this transformation is not an abstract exercise.

Presenting these markets as information tools does not remove this responsibility. Their potential usefulness in observing expectations must be demonstrated, not deduced from their existence. Nor does it answer the central question: should a strike against Lebanon be made an opportunity for public gain?

What the precedents do not prove

There is no verified evidence for this article that a participant in the November 11 Lebanese contract has classified information. There is also no evidence to suggest that this market caused, financed or altered a military operation. A purchase made before a very profitable event is not enough to establish an infringement.

A serious investigation must identify individuals, their actual access to information, relevant exchanges and transaction chronology. Suspicions on social networks do not replace this work. Denunciation of the war trade would lose its strength if it were based on accusations that the facts do not support.

However, the US and Israeli records justify specific requirements: to prevent the use of confidential information, to control conflicts of interest, to keep track of investigations and to report on the protections applied to military markets. The possibility of withdrawing such contracts also deserves public debate. Technology does not require transforming every imaginable event into a negotiable product.

As at 9 November, the 11th contract remained open. Its future settlement will apply the criteria of the platform, not a measure of the human cost of violence. Behind this financial deadline, the people of Lebanon will continue to wait for more essential information: to live without further attack.

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