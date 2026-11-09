East-West pipeline: Riyadh reports attack

Saudi Ministry of Energy announces that the East-West pipeline was targeted in the Medina region on Monday, November 9, 2026. According to the authorities, emergency teams have extinguished a limited fire. No deaths or injuries are reported and the operation of the pipeline is maintained. The communiqué does not specify the mode of attack or its perpetrators. This link to Yanbu allows the kingdom to transport oil to the Red Sea. Detailed material damage and exact location remain to be determined.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The East-West pipeline was targeted Monday, November 9, 2026 in the Medina region, the Saudi Ministry of Energy announces. According to the communication, a limited fire was extinguished without causing any casualties. Operation of the pipeline was not affected. The authorities do not designate any officials or specify the means used.

East-West pipeline: limited fire, according to ministry

An official of the Saudi Ministry of Energy announced the incident in a statement issued by the official media. The text places the facts in the administrative region of Medina, in the west of the kingdom. It does not give a more precise location along the pipeline.

Emergency teams have mastered the fire, says the ministry. He reported a lack of deaths and injuries. He also states that the conduct of the conduct continues without having suffered the effects of the incident.

Technical teams intervened as soon as the attack was reported. According to the same press release, they secured the site and verified its security. The department states that this intervention follows the security procedures and contingency plans.

This information is the official Saudi balance sheet available on Monday. The same statement is referred to by several media and agencies. They therefore do not constitute observations independent of the state of the installation.

The mode of attack and its perpetrator remain unknown

The declaration refers to the targeting of infrastructure, but does not mention any missile or drone. It also does not specify the number of vehicles that may be used. The starting point of an attack and the identity of its perpetrators are not included in this text.

The Ministry does not publish detailed assessment of property damage. The announcement of continued operation describes the reported operational situation. It is not sufficient to establish the absence of damage on all the equipment at the site.

There is no evidence in this communication to attribute the 9 November episode to groups involved in other attacks. The precedents in the kingdom must remain distinct from this new incident.

A link to the Red Sea

The East-West pipeline connects the oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu, on the Red Sea. Aramco describes this link as a means of exporting from the two maritime facades of the kingdom. It makes it possible to transport crude oil to the west coast without taking the Strait of Ormuz.

The continuity of this conduct therefore matters beyond the affected location. It concerns the transport of oil to the Red Sea facilities. However, the communiqué of 9 November did not mention any interruption of this route.

Aramco had stressed the usefulness of this axis when its results were published on 3 November. The group also announced that it was examining additional storage capacity abroad and alternative export routes. These indications precede and do not constitute a response to the incident in Medina.

Previous disturbances, a different balance on Monday

In his third quarter report, already presented by Libnanews, Aramco had acknowledged interruptions on the East-West axis. The company reported that it had restored the loads to the west thanks to the various lines of the network, the storage and its logistical capacities.

The group also mentioned preliminary studies to increase pipeline capacity. These projects do not correspond to additional volumes already available. They do not change the balance sheet announced on 9 November: fire extinguished and operations maintained, according to the authorities.

The exact location of the affected site, the nature of the damage and the circumstances of the attack remain to be determined.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews