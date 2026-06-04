Support to Israel costs Berlin a seat at the UN

Berlin’s support to Israel cost Germany a great deal at the United Nations. On 3 June 2026, the first European economy failed to obtain a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the period 2027-2028. In Western Europe and other States, Portugal received 134 votes, Austria 131 and Germany only 104, while the required threshold was 127 votes. For Berlin, the reverse is historic. This is the first time the country has lost an election to the Security Council it had contested. The scene was all the more symbolic as Annalena Baerbock, former German Foreign Minister and President of the General Assembly, was at the centre of the proceedings. The result penalizes diplomacy that was meant to be moral, financially sound and multilateral, but that many States now find too much alignment with Israel, too selective on international law and too little attention to criticism from the global South.

Support for Israel at the heart of the German setback

The vote of the General Assembly gave a numerical translation of a political malaise. Germany had the means for a serious campaign. It has a dense diplomatic network, a strong economy, a central place in the European Union and a major financial weight in the United Nations system. It has already served on the Security Council on several occasions. She could therefore present her application as an experienced, responsible and rule-based partner. Yet these assets were not enough. The secret ballot vote revealed a greater distrust than public courtesy marks.

Support for Israel appears to be the heaviest factor in this defeat. German officials themselves acknowledged that Berlin’s special relationship with Israel had cost some votes. This relationship is rooted in German history and in the memory of the Shoah. It remains a pillar of the Federal Republic’s foreign policy. But in the context of Gaza, Lebanon and regional escalation, this position has become diplomatically expensive. In the eyes of an important part of the General Assembly, Berlin has not only defended Israel’s security. It too often seemed to protect Israel from the political consequences of its actions.

This perception has weighed. For months, many Arab, African, Latin American and Asian States have denounced the destruction in Gaza, the violations of humanitarian law and the failure of Western powers to impose a clear limit on the Israeli government. Germany has sometimes criticized some Israeli decisions. She also called for the protection of civilians. But his language was considered prudent, late or insufficient by part of the world. The German candidacy therefore faced a question of consistency. Could Berlin defend international law forcefully in Ukraine, while appearing more restrained against Israel?

Gaza, revealing a double standard

The war in Gaza changed the diplomatic atmosphere in New York. It gave the debate on international law a concrete and visible dimension. The images of destruction, the human balance, forced displacement, humanitarian restrictions and accusations of massive violations have fuelled deep resentment against Israel’s most constant allies. Germany was placed at the forefront of this criticism, not only because of its statements, but also because of its European weight.

The problem for Berlin is not to have recognized Israel’s right to security. Few States dispute this principle when it is formulated within the limits of law. The problem lies in the perception of support that does not translate into the same demand for Palestinians. Much of the global South believes that Europe and the United States invoke sovereignty, war crimes and the protection of civilians when it comes to Ukraine, but use a more measured language when Israel is involved. Germany, by its history, explains this caution. But the General Assembly recalled that German history is not enough to suspend the universality of law.

The vote on 3 June can therefore be read as a sanction for this perception. States did not speak out in an open debate on Gaza. They voted for two European seats. But the secret bulletin allows to express a reprobation without direct confrontation. Several capitals were able to choose Portugal or Austria to avoid giving Berlin an additional forum to the Security Council. This is not a rejection of Germany as an economic power. It is a refusal to reward a diplomatic line deemed too unbalanced about Israel.

Aggravated defeat by Ukraine and Russia

Support for Israel dominated the reading of the setback, but it did not act alone. German support for Ukraine has also weighed in some regions. Berlin has established itself as one of the pillars of European aid in Kiev, sanctions against Moscow and the reorganization of the continent’s security. This position has strengthened its credibility with Western allies. She also exposed Germany to the Russian campaign and skepticism of countries that refuse to align with European priorities.

The German Foreign Minister accused Russia of mobilizing opposition against the Berlin candidature. This accusation is plausible. Moscow had every interest in preventing the entry into the Council of a European State that was strongly committed to Ukraine. Russian diplomacy is able to exploit the frustrations associated with sanctions, energy, cereals, debts and perceived arrogance of Western powers. But this explanation remains incomplete. Russia did not create the German vote alone. It may have amplified an already present malaise.

For many southern states, Ukraine is not the only conflict that deserves global mobilization. They blame Europeans for demanding immediate solidarity on the war in Europe, while relegating other crises to press releases. Gaza has given particular strength to this criticism. The German result therefore concentrates several frustrations: support for Israel, Atlantic alignment, pressure against Russia, reduction or redefinition of certain aids and difficulty in speaking to non-Western countries other than on the register of moral lessons.

The failure of status diplomacy

Germany thought it could rely on its status. It is the first European economy. It is one of the major contributors to the UN budget. It finances humanitarian, climate and development programmes. It defends Security Council reform and has long called for a stronger place in global governance. His candidacy therefore seemed natural to part of German diplomacy. It was precisely this evidence that was challenged by the vote.

At the United Nations, financial contributions do not buy a seat. They create expectations. A country that gives a lot is also judged on its coherence, its listening and its ability to exceed its camp. Germany wanted to present itself as a bridge between the West and the global South. The vote showed that part of the South no longer saw it. Berlin increasingly appears as a disciplined Western power, close to Washington on the big issues, solidarity with Israel even when criticisms accumulate, and firm with Russia without always convincing about other conflicts.

Portugal and Austria benefited from this situation. These two countries are less powerful, but also less exposed. They do not concentrate as many grievances. They do not embody the same geopolitical ambition as Germany. They can appear as more consensual choices, less politically charged. In a secret vote, this least exposure becomes an advantage. States wishing to sanction Berlin could do so without rejecting Europe as a whole. They chose Lisbon and Vienna.

Annalena Baerbock, symbol of a shift

The presence of Annalena Baerbock in the sequence gave the election an almost ironic dimension. Former German Foreign Minister, she embodied diplomacy based on values, human rights, firmness in the face of Moscow and solidarity with Israel. As President of the General Assembly, she represents the institution and not her country. It therefore had to ensure the proper conduct of the procedure, not defend the German candidature. But the image remains strong. A German official placed at the top of the General Assembly finds himself associated with the announcement of an unprecedented German failure.

This image summarizes a lag. Germany holds positions, finances institutions, produces speeches and defends principles. But it is not always able to turn that visibility into political membership. Baerbock’s diplomacy of values has seduced part of Europe. It has also aroused criticism in countries that see it as a Western moral with variable geometry. The Palestinian question crystallized this suspicion. When Berlin speaks of human rights, part of the General Assembly now asks whether these rights are equally valid in Gaza, Kiev, Rafah, Kharkiv, Beirut or Mariupol.

The German defeat is therefore not just that of a campaign. It reaches a way of presenting itself to the world. Berlin wanted to appear as a responsible power, aware of its history and ready to assume more responsibility. The vote gives him a tougher picture: that of an influential country, but perceived as a prisoner of its alignments. Support for Israel, which remains at the heart of its diplomatic identity, becomes an obstacle when the General Assembly considers that such support outweighs the requirement of impartiality.

Global South sends a warning

The term global South covers very different realities. It does not designate a disciplined block. The interests of Africa, Asia, the Arab world, Latin America and small island States are not identical. But the vote against Germany shows a convergence of frustrations. Many states want to be heard differently than as voices to mobilize in Western crises. They want serious treatment of their priorities: debt, food security, climate, development, occupation, sanctions, migration and access to finance.

In this context, German support for Israel acts as a revealing factor. It shows, in the eyes of these countries, that the international order defended by the West remains selective. Western capitals are calling for votes against Russia on behalf of the UN Charter. They are more hesitant when it comes to condemning Israel or punishing its violations. This double standard has long been contained by economic ties, development aid and the European diplomatic power. She now expresses herself in the UN ballot box.

The vote on 3 June is therefore broader than the German case. It warns the European Union. The continent can no longer assume that its normative discourse is sufficient. Credibility is built by coherence. If Europe wants to defend international law, it must do so everywhere, including in the face of its allies. If she wants to be heard about Ukraine, she must hear the anger about Gaza. If it wants to claim seats and reform of the Security Council, it must convince beyond its own side. Germany has just discovered the price of a confidence deficit.

Middle East weighs on New York

The election also shows that the Middle East is not a regional issue among others. It now forms part of the state to the West report. The war in Gaza, tensions in Lebanon, regional strikes, Iran’s role and the diplomatic protection of Israel by its allies have changed the multilateral climate. Countries that strongly support Israel pay a cost in those forums where the digital majority belongs to the rest of the world. Germany, through its special relationship with Israel, makes it the direct experience.

For Lebanon, the result deserves careful reading. Berlin remains an important European player, able to finance humanitarian aid, support the Lebanese army, participate in the discussions on UNIFIL and influence European positions. But his failure at the United Nations shows that his word in the Middle East is being challenged. If Germany is to play a credible role in the stabilization of southern Lebanon, it must clearly defend Lebanese sovereignty, Israeli withdrawal, the protection of civilians and the return of internally displaced persons. Automatic support for Israel would limit its ability to be heard.

This lesson also applies to the United States and other European countries. The power relations in New York do not always reflect military or economic power. They also reflect the memory of peoples, the accumulated anger and the perception of injustice. Diplomacy that ignores this dimension can lose votes that it believed were acquired. Berlin had the status. Lisbon and Vienna had the votes.

A setback that weakens German ambition

The German failure will have consequences for the earlier debate on Security Council reform. Berlin has for years claimed a more important place, sometimes in the context of an enlargement of permanent members or a reinforced representation of Europe. After failing to obtain a non-permanent seat, this argument becomes more difficult to carry. Opponents of enlargement may stress that a country unable to convince 127 members of the General Assembly cannot naturally claim to embody superior global legitimacy.

The reverse also weakens the German government. Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to project the image of a firmer, more present and more strategic Germany. The defeat at the UN contradicts this ambition. It shows that European leadership is not decreed. It’s true in coalitions. It is measured in the ability to avoid isolation. It depends on how power is perceived by those who do not share its priorities.

Berlin can accuse Moscow, regret the result or emphasize the quality of its campaign. But the main thing is elsewhere. Germany must understand why its support for Israel has become such a visible cost. It must also measure the gap between its European reputation and its global reception. Effective diplomacy is not just about saying what we think is right. It consists of building the conditions to be believed. On this point, the vote on 3 June marks a break.

A difficult but necessary correction

The defeat does not mean that Germany must renounce its relationship with Israel. She won’t. This relationship belongs to its history, memory and diplomatic architecture. But Berlin can more clearly distinguish Israel’s security from support for its governments’ choices. It can defend Israelis against real threats while demanding that violations against Palestinians be stopped. It can refuse anti-Semitism without criminalizing any criticism of Israeli policy. It can protect the memory of the Holocaust without turning it into a screen in front of the current suffering of Gaza civilians.

This correction will be difficult because it touches the heart of German policy. It will require clearer language, more coherent votes, more real listening by Arab countries and an ability to recognize mistakes. It will also require a cessation of the belief that the global South must accept Western contradictions in the name of war in Ukraine or European stability. The non-Western world does not necessarily reject the principles upheld by Berlin. It refuses their selective application.

Support for Israel cost Berlin a seat on the Security Council because it has become the symbol of a wider imbalance. Germany wanted to speak for the law. Part of the General Assembly replied that the law cannot be conditional. She wanted to embody responsible multilateralism. The vote reminded him that multilateralism means hearing those who do not share the order of Western priorities. The next test will not only be a future German application. It will be played out in Berlin’s positions on Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine and crises where its coherence will again be measured, vote after vote.