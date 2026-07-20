When Argentina-Spain becomes a political match… and that Palestine win

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In theory, politics has nothing to do in the stadiums. FIFA regularly recalls this, the rules prohibit political messages and the organizers repeat at every major competition that football must stay above conflicts. In theory only. For when it comes to Israel, the rules sometimes seem to become as flexible as a net after a shot by Ferran Torres.

The final of the 2026 World Cup between Argentina and Spain could have remained what it was: a huge sporting event between the outgoing world champion and the European champion. But it clearly needed to be given a diplomatic dimension.

When Netanyahu chooses his camp

A few days before the final, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left no room for suspense. Argentina jersey on the shoulders, support posted to the Albiceleste, closeness claimed with Javier Milei: the message was clear.

From then on, it became difficult to explain that politics had to stay at the door of the stadium.

For years, the Israeli authorities have denounced any political expression when it displeases them in sports venues. A Palestinian flag in a stand? Scandal. A solidarity banner? Politics of sport. A player expressing support for Gaza civilians? Violation of neutrality.

However, when a head of government publicly turns a World Cup final into a diplomatic demonstration, silence has become remarkably comfortable.

FIFA wanted a world football festival.

She was given a geopolitical debate.

Social networks quickly took care of the rest. Argentina was now presented as the Netanyahu team, while Spain became, almost in spite of it, the symbol of a country that recognized the State of Palestine and increased criticism of the war in Gaza.

The ball, however, continued to run normally.

Spanish players did not appear to have been instructed to consult the Security Council before attacking.

At the 106th minute, Ferran Torres just scored.

Football had just recalled that there is still a very simple way to win a final: to set a goal more than his opponent.

In Gaza, another victory was celebrated

While Madrid celebrated its second world star, another celebration drew attention.

In Gaza, many Palestinians had openly supported Spain even before the kick-off. Not because Rodri played better than Enzo Fernández, but because Spain had become, in their eyes, one of the few Western states to publicly defend their cause.

After the final whistle, several spontaneous gatherings celebrated the Spanish victory.

Naturally, no one imagined that Luis de la Fuente was preparing his tactics according to Spanish diplomacy.

But symbols often live their own lives.

And it was particularly difficult to ignore.

A final transformed despite it

The paradox is almost fun. For years, football has had to remain neutral. Yet neither the Palestinian supporters nor the Spanish players have begun to turn this final into a political confrontation. It is precisely those who usually invoke neutrality when it serves their interests. A picture with a jersey. Official support.

Some statements.

And here’s a sports final turned into a diplomatic referendum.

Then, when the Palestinians celebrated the Spanish victory, some discovered with surprise that… politics had entered football.

But she had been there several days before.

Spain obviously did not win the World Cup for Palestine. Argentina did not lose it because of Israel. Players probably didn’t spend any minutes preparing for these debates.

But when we voluntarily decide to turn a game into a political symbol, we must also accept that the result also becomes a political symbol.

This time, the symbol did not turn in the desired direction. The Israeli government had chosen its favourite. The Palestinians had chosen their own. The scoreboard, however, had no preference.

It simply displayed:

Spain 1 – Argentina 0.

And, for once, perhaps the most commented victory wasn’t the one on FIFA’s list. That of a watermarked Palestine that could eventually win.