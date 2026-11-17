WHO presents a new update on Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo six months after the declaration of international emergency. His press briefing on 17 November referred to over 11,300 cases and 5,500 deaths. Late detection and insecurity continue to hamper the response. Two vaccine candidates specific to the Bundibugyo virus are expected in the trials. The emergency committee reviews the situation, without final decision announced in the speeches consulted. This follow-up complements the review published by Libnanews on 11 November.

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The Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo exceeds 11,300 reported cases and reaches 5,500 deaths, according to the WHO Director General’s press briefing of 17 November. Six months after the declaration of international emergency, transmission persists and insecurity hinders care.

This new point follows the record of 11,042 confirmed cases and 5,387 deaths, arrested on 9 November, which Libnanews had presented on 11 November. The numbers are cumulative, not the number of new infections of the day. The communications of 17 November do not all give the same total: the opening speech of the emergency committee still mentions more than 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths. The balance sheet here is that of the press briefing.

Ebola in DRC: detection is too late

Before the Emergency Committee, the Director General described an epidemic affecting 67 health zones in eight provinces. Between 400 and 500 new cases are still reported each week. Two thirds of confirmed deaths occur outside treatment centres, indicating too late identification of infections.

Insecurity complicates monitoring. WHO reports that the attack on Cantine-Aloya killed 66 civilians, including three caregivers, and resulted in the loss of follow-up of more than 1,000 contacts. She also pointed out that delays in the payment of teams weakened the response.

Two vaccine candidates expected in the trials

The research concerns the Bundibugyo virus. The trial launched last month uses Ervebo, registered against the Ebola virus known as Zaire, but not against Bundibugyo. Two candidates specifically designed against Bundibugyo must join the tests. At the press briefing, WHO is considering their entry the following week: this announced schedule is not valid for start-up or certification.

The Emergency Committee met on 17 November to review the situation and advise the Director General. The speeches consulted announce this review without publishing the final decision.

Illustration: micrography of an Ebola virion, 1976, CDC / Dr Frederick A. Murphy, public domain. It does not show a sampling of the current epidemic.

To read: Our review published on 11 November.

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